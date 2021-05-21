newsbreak-logo
Morenci, MI

Live events coming up in Morenci

Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 1 day ago

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morenci:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNUgw_0a7ClPEH00

Hillsdale County Nutrient Management Field Day

Waldron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14031 Broom Rd, Waldron, MI

Save the Date for the 2021 Nutrient Management Field Day, hosted at Stoney Ridge Farms in Waldron, MI. This year's keynote speaker will be Rick Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33piNE_0a7ClPEH00

Sip'n Sew in Wauseon

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 1050 N Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH

Come join us for some free sewing and if you are brave enough wine and/or coffee is provided for a donation. Bring your machine and anything you want to work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp5Nl_0a7ClPEH00

Pittsford Firecracker 5K Road Run/Walk

Pittsford Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

5& 10K Run/Walk around the perimeter of the village of Pittsford, MI on partially shaded paved and dirt road. Proceeds benefit the Pittsford High School Cross Country and Track Programs. 30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6BKD_0a7ClPEH00

East Jackson Varsity Baseball @ Morenci

Morenci, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:45 PM

The Morenci (MI) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. East Jackson (Jackson, MI) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 6p.

Road Run/Walk June 26, 2021

Pittsford Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

5& 10K Run/Walk around the perimeter of the village of Pittsford, MI on partially shaded paved and dirt road. Proceeds benefit the Pittsford High School Cross Country and Track Programs. 30...

