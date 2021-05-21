Onalaska events calendar
(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Join us on Fourth of July weekend, as we celebrate both our country and our amazing first responders. There will be a parade, Live music, Magic shows, a family dog show and of course, a pie eating...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 365 Schoen Rd, Silver Creek, WA
~ Gates open at 5pm, bull riding starts at 6pm. ~ $10.00 Admission (kids 5 & under are free) ~ No underage drinking allowed ~ We ask that everyone practices 'physical distancing', wear a mask if...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 394 Winston Creek Rd, Mossyrock, WA
Located in Mossyrock, WA at Mayfield Lake Youth Camp Designed to deepen your JH or HS camper\'s love for God…\n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3399 Centralia Alpha Road, Onalaska, WA 98570
This course is about the realities of armed self-defense and is designed to fill the vast void between basic concealed carry classes.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Mountain Trail Challenge at Bolender Horse Park, Safe/Natural Obstacles, In-Hand, Riding or both... Novice, Level #1, Level #2 ,level #3 and Open