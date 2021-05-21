Onalaska events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mvl7s_0a7ClK3s00

Mossyrock Freedom Festival

Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us on Fourth of July weekend, as we celebrate both our country and our amazing first responders. There will be a parade, Live music, Magic shows, a family dog show and of course, a pie eating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqWOQ_0a7ClK3s00

Winter Series Finale

Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 365 Schoen Rd, Silver Creek, WA

~ Gates open at 5pm, bull riding starts at 6pm. ~ $10.00 Admission (kids 5 & under are free) ~ No underage drinking allowed ~ We ask that everyone practices 'physical distancing', wear a mask if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHHhg_0a7ClK3s00

Puget Sound Camp

Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 394 Winston Creek Rd, Mossyrock, WA

Located in Mossyrock, WA at Mayfield Lake Youth Camp Designed to deepen your JH or HS camper\'s love for God…\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVIpN_0a7ClK3s00

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics (FAS)

Onalaska, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3399 Centralia Alpha Road, Onalaska, WA 98570

This course is about the realities of armed self-defense and is designed to fill the vast void between basic concealed carry classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfF8T_0a7ClK3s00

Bolender Horse park Mountain Trail Schooling Challenges

Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Mountain Trail Challenge at Bolender Horse Park, Safe/Natural Obstacles, In-Hand, Riding or both... Novice, Level #1, Level #2 ,level #3 and Open

ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

