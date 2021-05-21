Onalaska events calendar

(ONALASKA, WA) Onalaska has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onalaska:

Mossyrock Freedom Festival Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us on Fourth of July weekend, as we celebrate both our country and our amazing first responders. There will be a parade, Live music, Magic shows, a family dog show and of course, a pie eating...

Winter Series Finale Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 365 Schoen Rd, Silver Creek, WA

~ Gates open at 5pm, bull riding starts at 6pm. ~ $10.00 Admission (kids 5 & under are free) ~ No underage drinking allowed ~ We ask that everyone practices 'physical distancing', wear a mask if...

Puget Sound Camp Mossyrock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 394 Winston Creek Rd, Mossyrock, WA

Located in Mossyrock, WA at Mayfield Lake Youth Camp Designed to deepen your JH or HS camper\'s love for God…



Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics (FAS) Onalaska, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3399 Centralia Alpha Road, Onalaska, WA 98570

This course is about the realities of armed self-defense and is designed to fill the vast void between basic concealed carry classes.

Bolender Horse park Mountain Trail Schooling Challenges Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Mountain Trail Challenge at Bolender Horse Park, Safe/Natural Obstacles, In-Hand, Riding or both... Novice, Level #1, Level #2 ,level #3 and Open