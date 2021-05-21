Live events Hollandale — what’s coming up

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Hollandale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Greenville, MS 38702

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

HCHS SENIOR WEEK 2021 Belzoni, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:59 PM

Address: 700 Cohn St, Belzoni, MS

🎉 Please join us as we celebrate the Senior Class of 2021's SENIOR WEEK 🎓 When posting on social media, please join the celebration and conversation by using the hashtags #CowboyFamily and...

Sipp D.R.I.P. Records presents Comedy Roast of Rico Lovings Mr. Firestation Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: Sampson Road, Greenville, MS 38701

Come one come all to the COMEDIAN ROAST of Delta ARTIST Rico Lovings also known as the creator of Welcome to the Firestation #spwmd

Steve Azar Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

The Delta Soul is a fundraising event held in Greenville, Mississippi benefitting the Steve Azar St. Cecilia Foundation. ​ This 3 day event, held during June is the main fundraiser for the SASCF...

Introducing Mr. Gifted Hands: Mini Art Showcase Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 N Hinds St, Greenville, MS

Come out and embrace the beauty in the art illustrated by Greenville's own, Corey Johnson. Cafè Dat Taste of New Orleans has authentic artwork inside and out by Johnson but this Mini Showcase is...