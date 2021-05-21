Candor events coming soon

(CANDOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Candor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Candor:

NC Concealed Handgun Classes Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1011 Page St, Troy, NC

Montgomery Community College is pleased to offer three upcoming NC Concealed Handgun Classes for those interested in taking the first step in obtaining your NC Concealed Carry Permit. Our classes...

2021 Scott Racing/ Nicole Scott Photography NE EDT Round 2 Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 1250 Black Ankle Rd, Star, NC

Get ready for the return to the 2014 EDT Track of the year Black Ankle Raceway in Star, North Carolina. This is one of the oldest ATV TT Racing tracks and is under new ownership as they bring this...

2nd Annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The 2nd Annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: 10 Mile Run and 5k Run.

Vámonos Pa'l Monte 4x4 Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 4021 NC-109, Troy, NC

Fiebrus y fiebruas, llego el evento “off-road" ATV y 4x4 que estabas esperando. 𝗩𝗮́𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘀 𝗽𝗮’𝗹 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 con La Fiebre Boricua en North Carolina & los Boricuas en North...

Chocolate Chip & Company Band performing at TownStage Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable. It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool. They are definitely...