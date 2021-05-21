newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Candor, NC

Candor events coming soon

Posted by 
Candor Post
Candor Post
 1 day ago

(CANDOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Candor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Candor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQTdk_0a7ClGWy00

NC Concealed Handgun Classes

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 1011 Page St, Troy, NC

Montgomery Community College is pleased to offer three upcoming NC Concealed Handgun Classes for those interested in taking the first step in obtaining your NC Concealed Carry Permit. Our classes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8Rei_0a7ClGWy00

2021 Scott Racing/ Nicole Scott Photography NE EDT Round 2

Star, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 1250 Black Ankle Rd, Star, NC

Get ready for the return to the 2014 EDT Track of the year Black Ankle Raceway in Star, North Carolina. This is one of the oldest ATV TT Racing tracks and is under new ownership as they bring this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIJVY_0a7ClGWy00

2nd Annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run

Ellerbe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The 2nd Annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: 10 Mile Run and 5k Run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNzLo_0a7ClGWy00

Vámonos Pa'l Monte 4x4

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 4021 NC-109, Troy, NC

Fiebrus y fiebruas, llego el evento “off-road" ATV y 4x4 que estabas esperando. 𝗩𝗮́𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘀 𝗽𝗮’𝗹 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 con La Fiebre Boricua en North Carolina & los Boricuas en North...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsK2J_0a7ClGWy00

Chocolate Chip & Company Band performing at TownStage

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable. It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool. They are definitely...

Learn More
Candor Post

Candor Post

Candor, NC
3
Followers
9
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Candor, NC
City
Star, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Events#Live Events#Local Events#Nc Concealed Carry Permit#Atv#Nc Fiebrus Y Fiebruas#In Person Events#Standup Comedy#Theater#Live Content#Sat#September 11#Racing#Funky Heat#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Candor, NCPosted by
Candor Post

Job alert: These jobs are open in Candor

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Candor: 1. Independent Insurance Agent - Leads, Training, GROWTH; 2. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring on Our "A-Team"!; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Director of Nursing - $3,317 per week; 4. Residential Maintenance Tech │Excellent Pay; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Residential Construction Painter │Excellent Pay; 7. Delivery Associate - DLT3 Charlotte, NC (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 8. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 9. First Shift Machine Operator; 10. Field Underwriter - FT / PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped;
Candor, NCPosted by
Candor Post

These jobs are hiring in Candor — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Candor-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Residential Cleaners; 3. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 4. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Delivery Driver - Part-Time; 6. Cake Decorator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr; 7. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;
Candor, NCPosted by
Candor Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Candor

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Candor: 1. CDL A Dedicated Truck Driver - Local Home Daily + $1,400 Weekly; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Travel Nurse - ER RN - Asheboro, NC; 5. Assembler at Manufacturing Plant; 6. Vending / Food Service Delivery Driver; 7. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 8. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Big Impact Bigger Income; 9. Outside Sales Representative - uncapped, leads, GROWTH; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Montgomery County, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Shortage spurs program

A teacher shortage has led Montgomery County Schools to revisit an older scholarship program offered by county commissions many years ago in an attempt to entice students to return to their home county to teach. That program was ultimately not successful for a number of reasons; however, board of education members agreed to a modified approach to a similar program that has more structure to it.
Candor, NCPosted by
Candor Post

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Candor

Check out these Candor-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 2. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Patient Care Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 6. Commerical Sewing Machine Operator;
Hamlet, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: wildlife

RALEIGH — Today the Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced a positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Montgomery County, about 33 miles from Surry and Stokes counties in North Carolina. In response, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have met to discuss next steps in implementing the state’s CWD response plans.
Troy, NCmontgomeryherald.com

60 years and counting

An emotional Joe Huntley was taken by surprise when he showed up to what he thought was a budget meeting and saw all of his family, as well as some of his senior firemen, inside the meeting room at Troy Town Hall. Realizing something was amiss, Huntley said, “I’ve been lied to.”
Montgomery County, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NCDACS

RALEIGH — Today the Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced a positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Montgomery County, about 33 miles from Surry and Stokes counties in North Carolina. In response, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have met to discuss next steps in implementing the state’s CWD response plans.
EconomyPosted by
Candor Post

Job alert: These Candor jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Candor: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 3. Virtual Sales Associate; 4. Financial Services Representative - WFH, training, GROWTH!; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2865.66 / Week; 6. Work From Home Sales Position; 7. Automotive Technician; 8. Driving Job - No CDL? No Problem, We Train - Up to $60k 1st Year + Bonuses; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. RN;
Montgomery County, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Properities joined for sale

County Commissioners approved a deal negotiated by County Manager Frankie Maness with Pfeiffer University that allows for the sale of three tracts of land, two of which are owned by the county, with the third, adjoining parcel, owned by Pfeiffer University. The combined parcels, known as the Haltiwanger Retreat Center, will be sold, with 15% of the proceeds going to Pfeiffer University and the remainder remaining with the county.
Candor, NCPosted by
Candor Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Candor

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Candor: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Financial Services Sales Representative - work from home, warm leads, training; 3. Account Executive Insurance - WFH, full training, GROWTH; 4. Dialysis Registered Nurse; 5. HR Payroll Manager; 6. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today; 7. Dining Room Manager; 8. General Manager No Late Nights!; 9. Maintenance Technician; 10. Retail Sales Consultant;
montgomeryherald.com

Sale brings back memories

Editor’s Note: East and West Montgomery High School memorabilia sale will be held in the WMHS Gym. Memorabilia may be viewed, and bids placed at the following times: Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Thursday, May 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed bids will be accepted for items and must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. All items sold as-is. No refunds or exchanges. The highest bidders will be notified by email during the week of May 17 – 21, 2021. All proceeds from the memorabilia sale will go toward Montgomery Central Timberwolves Athletics.
Troy, NCtroy.nc.us

80z Nation performing at TownStage

Performing tonight will be one of the triad's newest 80's Pop tribute bands! If you like 80's music, you'll love 80Z Nation! They for sure brought it at last year's concert with a fun night featuring some of the best songs of that decade! It'll take you back to the days of big hair, neon clothes & one of the best decades of music that the world's every known!