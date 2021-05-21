newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dannemora, NY

Dannemora events coming up

Posted by 
Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 1 day ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dannemora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UTII_0a7ClElW00

2021 WCHCA Family Camp

West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 55 W Church St, West Chazy, NY

Mark your calendars for our 2021 WCHCA Family Camp at The Heritage. We are still working on final details and will have more information out soon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONNYR_0a7ClElW00

Two Day Timber Framing Workshop, May 22-23, 2021

West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 366 Murtagh Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Two Day Timber Framing for the Rest of Us workshop. This workshop covers basic “post and beam” construction as it is performed by most contractors and owner-builders: using sound building design...

Learn More

Harvest Bound Camp - Hosted by multiple churches

West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

July 18th-24th, 2021 In West Chazy, NY Camp Director - Pastor Jason Dumas - dumasjw@hotmail.com Program Director - Pastor Samson Ryman doright.fighton@gmail.com Contact Pastor Jason Dumas for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dAoF_0a7ClElW00

North Country Ducks Unlimited Banquet

Altona, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 47 Woods Falls Rd, Altona, NY

North Country Ducks Unlimited BanquetRainbow Banquet Hall4:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)North Country Chapter NY0165@ducks.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4777z4_0a7ClElW00

NCVM Yard Sale Weekend

West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2561 Military Turnpike, West Chazy, NY

Furniture, Antiques, People, and Sales!!! What else do you need? Plenty of vendors and people will be out and about this weekend!! Tables with all different kinds of treasures will be for sale...

Learn More
Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
3
Followers
20
Post
61
Views
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altona, NY
City
Dannemora, NY
City
West Chazy, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Live Events#Live Theater#Sun Jul 07#W Church St#Sun May 05#Ny Furniture#Ny North Country Ducks#Heritage#Venues#Ny Camp Director#In Person Events#Woods#Workshop#Sale#Treasures#Live Content#Remote Audiences#Sound Building Design#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Town of Plattsburgh to host first tire collection of 2021

PLATTSBURGH | The first free tire round-up of 2021 will happen in Clinton County later this month. The Town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District announced the collaborative effort May 11 to help area residents safely dispose of unwanted tires. While the event is open to...
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Lookback: May 4 to May 11

• A crowd of approximately 200 students marched quietly down Cornelia Street Tuesday night, gathered around a monument erected to commemorate a war and listened to three members of the clergy offer renewed hope for peace. The procession stretched approximately a block and one half at times, many of the students and some teachers carrying candles. Plattsburgh State University College Student Association President Gene Gilchrist, the Rev. Francis Flynn, Rabbi Richard Messing and the Rev. Richard Janke led the march. Dr. Wilham Lawrence, acting president of Plattsburgh State University College, was also present with the marchers. The march was organized by the PSUC Student Senate to commemorate the deaths of students at Kent State University and Jackson State College and the dead as a result of the Vietnam War.
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Sculpture for peace: Artwork planned to honor Natives

PLATTSBURGH — A clay turtle will soon lounge off the shores of Lake Champlain in Peace Point Park, nearby the city marina at its harborside, in honor of the Haudenosaunee people who have lived here for thousands of years. Nationally-recognized Mohawk artist Natasha Smoke Santiago will mold the turtle's shell...