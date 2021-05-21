Dannemora events coming up

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dannemora area:

2021 WCHCA Family Camp West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 55 W Church St, West Chazy, NY

Mark your calendars for our 2021 WCHCA Family Camp at The Heritage. We are still working on final details and will have more information out soon.

Two Day Timber Framing Workshop, May 22-23, 2021 West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 366 Murtagh Hill Rd, West Chazy, NY

Two Day Timber Framing for the Rest of Us workshop. This workshop covers basic “post and beam” construction as it is performed by most contractors and owner-builders: using sound building design...

Harvest Bound Camp - Hosted by multiple churches West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

July 18th-24th, 2021 In West Chazy, NY Camp Director - Pastor Jason Dumas - dumasjw@hotmail.com Program Director - Pastor Samson Ryman doright.fighton@gmail.com Contact Pastor Jason Dumas for...

North Country Ducks Unlimited Banquet Altona, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 47 Woods Falls Rd, Altona, NY

North Country Ducks Unlimited BanquetRainbow Banquet Hall4:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)North Country Chapter NY0165@ducks.org

NCVM Yard Sale Weekend West Chazy, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2561 Military Turnpike, West Chazy, NY

Furniture, Antiques, People, and Sales!!! What else do you need? Plenty of vendors and people will be out and about this weekend!! Tables with all different kinds of treasures will be for sale...