Live events coming up in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsboro:

Youth Tennis - Pony - Ages 13-14 - North Newton, KS 2021 North Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:45 AM

Address: 300 E 27th St, North Newton, KS

Description PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending the...

Home Sweet Hesston Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 E Smith St, Hesston, KS

A community-wide, multi-day homecoming event for residents and visitors alike!

Funeral service Ramona, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Here is Carol Shields Schoof’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on June 17, 2020, Carol Shields Schoof (Ramona, Kansas) passed away. Family and...

Black Kettle Festival & Car Show Moundridge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Black Kettle Festival and Car Show will be June 5th this year. There will be a community dinner the night before at the museum complex on June 4th. Activities planned for June 5th include the...

Princess Tea Party Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: Marion County Fair Pavilions, 445 W D St, Hillsboro, KS

Sunday, May 23rd Two Tea Times 1:00p.m. & 3:00p.m. Marion County Fair Grounds Exhibit Building Come enjoy a princess tea party and fancy snacks, get a photo with Queen Grace and Queen Mady...