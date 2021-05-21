newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, KS

Live events coming up in Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 1 day ago

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqcpG_0a7ClDsn00

Youth Tennis - Pony - Ages 13-14 - North Newton, KS 2021

North Newton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:45 AM

Address: 300 E 27th St, North Newton, KS

Description PARTICIPANT WAIVER: I acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that my child(ren) and I may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpsoq_0a7ClDsn00

Home Sweet Hesston

Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 E Smith St, Hesston, KS

A community-wide, multi-day homecoming event for residents and visitors alike!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw4YW_0a7ClDsn00

Funeral service

Ramona, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Here is Carol Shields Schoof’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on June 17, 2020, Carol Shields Schoof (Ramona, Kansas) passed away. Family and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybMNG_0a7ClDsn00

Black Kettle Festival & Car Show

Moundridge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Black Kettle Festival and Car Show will be June 5th this year. There will be a community dinner the night before at the museum complex on June 4th. Activities planned for June 5th include the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbiLp_0a7ClDsn00

Princess Tea Party

Hillsboro, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: Marion County Fair Pavilions, 445 W D St, Hillsboro, KS

Sunday, May 23rd Two Tea Times 1:00p.m. & 3:00p.m. Marion County Fair Grounds Exhibit Building Come enjoy a princess tea party and fancy snacks, get a photo with Queen Grace and Queen Mady...

Learn More
Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
2
Followers
20
Post
70
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Ramona, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Hillsboro, KS
City
Hesston, KS
City
North Newton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Tea Party#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Event Venues#Community Events#Sun Jun#Sun May#Tea Times#Ks Sunday#Music Clubs#June 5th#Live Content#In Person Formats#Sat#Fancy Snacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. Registered Respiratory Therapist; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $55.29/Hour $1990/Weekly; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 5. Shop and Field Mechanics; 6. Admissions Coordinator; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Warehouse Associate; 10. CDL A Company Drivers;
Cheney, KStsnews.com

Golf roundup: Cheney does well at Marion-Hillsboro

The Cheney Cardinals played in the 36-hole Marion County Invitational last Friday, winning the Marion 18-hole tournament with a score of 326, edging Sterling by one stroke. Sterling shot 328 to beat the Cardinals by four strokes at Hillsboro Municipal Golf Course.The teams have become very familiar recently, with Sterling topping Cheney by three strokes at Cherry Oaks early last week.Harrison Middleton of Cheney shot 71 for a one-stroke victory at Hillsb...
Hillsboro, KShillsborofreepress.com

AREA SPORTS ROUNDUP

Track: Canton-Galva competed in a field of 11 teams at the Moundridge Invitational on Tuesday. CG boys finished 6th as a team with Morgan Becker winning 2nd in 3200 in 10:32.98 (a PR of almost 15 seconds) and Tyson Struber finishing 3rd in both the 100 and 200 m. dashes. Tyler Rummel (shot put and discus) and Lane McMannis (300 hurdles) also earned some points for the Eagle boys. For the girls, Mimi Craig was 4th in shot put.
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. Plant Manager; 2. Travel X-Ray Tech - $1,401 per week; 3. Assistant Restaurant Manager - 2106 E. KANSAS- Braum's; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 6. Sales Associate; 7. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits; 9. Registered Nurse Telemetry Unit; 10. Medical Lab Technician (MLT) Travel Allied - $38.73/Hour $1549/Weekly;