Junction events calendar

(JUNCTION, TX) Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Junction:

Japanese Fish Printing Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Explore the ancient art of Gyotaku, a method used by Japanese fishermen to record their catch. Meet at the large Main Day use parking lot . All materials provided. Note: Park programs are open to...

Memorial Day Weekend Crawlfish Crawl Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 4869 TX-29, Mason, TX

It’s coming back!! Memorial Day Weekend Crawlfish Crawl is back! Join us for 4 days of wheeling and the best damn crawfish boil ever! River time. Live band Sunday night. Sign up now for cabins and...

Summer Kick Off Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX

Stay after our Peaceful Donkey Rescue event and enjoy some fun summer game and activities! PLUS a FREE lunch and FREE snow cones for the kids! Adults are able to purchase their own at their...

July Concert at The Station on 290 - Kin Faux & Special Guest Harper, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 23717 U.S. 290, Harper, TX 78631

Family friendly evening of live music Featuring Kin Faux & Special Guest! Great food, and local shopping!

Wild Game Dinner Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 440 US-83, Junction, TX

Wild Game Dinner, raffle, guns, knives, trips, and much more.