Junction events calendar
(JUNCTION, TX) Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Junction:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX
Explore the ancient art of Gyotaku, a method used by Japanese fishermen to record their catch. Meet at the large Main Day use parking lot . All materials provided. Note: Park programs are open to...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM
Address: 4869 TX-29, Mason, TX
It’s coming back!! Memorial Day Weekend Crawlfish Crawl is back! Join us for 4 days of wheeling and the best damn crawfish boil ever! River time. Live band Sunday night. Sign up now for cabins and...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX
Stay after our Peaceful Donkey Rescue event and enjoy some fun summer game and activities! PLUS a FREE lunch and FREE snow cones for the kids! Adults are able to purchase their own at their...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 23717 U.S. 290, Harper, TX 78631
Family friendly evening of live music Featuring Kin Faux & Special Guest! Great food, and local shopping!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 440 US-83, Junction, TX
Wild Game Dinner, raffle, guns, knives, trips, and much more.