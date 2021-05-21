newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Junction events calendar

Posted by 
Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 1 day ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNo5j_0a7ClC0400

Japanese Fish Printing

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1927 Park Rd 73, Junction, TX

Explore the ancient art of Gyotaku, a method used by Japanese fishermen to record their catch. Meet at the large Main Day use parking lot . All materials provided. Note: Park programs are open to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgc9g_0a7ClC0400

Memorial Day Weekend Crawlfish Crawl

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 4869 TX-29, Mason, TX

It’s coming back!! Memorial Day Weekend Crawlfish Crawl is back! Join us for 4 days of wheeling and the best damn crawfish boil ever! River time. Live band Sunday night. Sign up now for cabins and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na2An_0a7ClC0400

Summer Kick Off

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX

Stay after our Peaceful Donkey Rescue event and enjoy some fun summer game and activities! PLUS a FREE lunch and FREE snow cones for the kids! Adults are able to purchase their own at their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KCJx_0a7ClC0400

July Concert at The Station on 290 - Kin Faux & Special Guest

Harper, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 23717 U.S. 290, Harper, TX 78631

Family friendly evening of live music Featuring Kin Faux & Special Guest! Great food, and local shopping!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FroT_0a7ClC0400

Wild Game Dinner

Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 440 US-83, Junction, TX

Wild Game Dinner, raffle, guns, knives, trips, and much more.

Learn More
Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
3
Followers
21
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Junction, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Guns#Live Events#Local Events#Family Friendly Events#Digital Art#Dinner Time#Gyotaku#Japanese#Thu May 05#Park Programs#Raffle#Tx Stay#In Person Attendance#Parking#Live Formats#Live Content#Trips#Live Band#Digital Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Junction, TXPosted by
Junction Updates

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Junction

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Junction: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-$ 1000 SIGN ON BONUS; 4. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 5. CDL A OTR Drivers - Team and Solo - Great Benefits; 6. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas;
Junction, TXPosted by
Junction Updates

Save $0.82 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Junction

(JUNCTION, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Junction area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 201 Morales St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2342 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.68.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Junction, TXPosted by
Junction Updates

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Junction

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Junction: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 2. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-$ 1000 SIGN ON BONUS; 3. CDL A OTR Drivers - Team and Solo - Great Benefits; 4. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 5. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas;