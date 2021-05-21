Karnes City calendar: Coming events

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Karnes City:

4-H County Recordbook Judging Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1420 3rd St, Floresville, TX

If there are not enough judges to judge County recordbooks, those that have not been judged will not qualify for District. Volunteers are needed to judge recordbooks. Who can judge recordbooks...

ATV/UTV EVENT AT CYCLE RANCH Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2066 County Rd 405, Floresville, TX

Join ACP @ Cycle Ranch in Floresville. We will be out there with our ATVs/UTVs for some fun outdoors. We hope to see you there.

Todd Dowda Benefit Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

This benefit is to raise money for Todd Dowda, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 Oral & Bone Cancer. The money raised will be used for Todd's hospital bills and living expenses. Dinner plates...

Estate Sale Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

View photos and descriptions of estate sales & auctions happening this week near Universal City, Texas . New estate sales every week.

FHS Senior Class of 2021 Parade Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:30 PM

FHS Senior Class of 2021 Parade at Floresville, Texas, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 05:30 pm