Columbus, MT

Columbus events coming up

Posted by 
Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 1 day ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uher5_0a7Cl9R800

Circus Funtastic - COLUMBUS, MT

Columbus, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 328 E. 5th Ave. N., Columbus, MT 59019

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XQlW_0a7Cl9R800

The Big Time

Joliet, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 11 CC Ln, Joliet, MT

UBRC Barrel Race Entry Forms Are Posted At www.pistolsandcrystals.net TheBigTime2021Flyer

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF6bE_0a7Cl9R800

Rocky Mountain Region Overnighter

Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 508 E Pike Ave, Columbus, MT

Rocky Mountain Region Overnighter is on Facebook. To connect with Rocky Mountain Region Overnighter, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dce0U_0a7Cl9R800

SYC's Summer Kick-Off BBQ

Columbus, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1036 E Pike Ave, Columbus, MT

Who- Family Night! Everyone is invited! What- Summer Kick–Off BBQ Where- SYC Grass Area When- Friday, May 28th 6-10pm What- Food, GAGA Ball, Bouncy House, Corn Hole, Face Painting, Music and, much...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGJuY_0a7Cl9R800

Cruise to Cody For Mustang Rally Show n Shine

Laurel, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 Bernhardt Rd, Laurel, MT

Meet up at Walmart in Laurel. Leave at 7:30 am Going to make a cruise up to Cody for the Show n Shine. You can enter the show or just come hang out. registration is $40 which includes 2 t shirt...

Learn More
Columbus News Watch

Columbus News Watch

Columbus, MT
ABOUT

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Columbus, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Columbus celebrates day of giving

All across Montana this week, giving has been celebrated. On Friday, the Columbus Community Foundation held a party at the Stillwater Pavilion. The Columbus Day of Giving has been around for six years, and this was the first year for a big party.
Stillwater County, MTStillwater County News

18 local nonprofits to be featured at May 3-7 MTGives

Eighteen Stillwater County nonprofit groups will be featured May 3 through May 7 during the sixth annual MTGives event. Facilitated through the Columbus Community Foundation (which is also a particpant), donations will be accepted from Monday, May 3, at 12 a.m. through Friday, May 7, 11:59 p.m. Donations can be made online at www.columbuscommunityfoundation.org. Cash and check donations can be dropped off to Haley Barker at the Stillwater/MSU Extension Office on North Fourth Street.