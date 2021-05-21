Wilton calendar: Events coming up

(WILTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Wilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilton:

Takeout suppers Jay, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

JAY - Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. May 21 Salisbury Steak, potatoes, peas and carrots cake...

The Farmtown Shakedown! Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 926 Farmington Falls Rd, Rte 2, Farmington, ME

The Farmtown Shakedown! at Farmhouse Beer Garden, Farmington, Me., United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Celebration of life Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Here is Richard Harvey’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Richard Harvey of Waterville, Maine, born in Bangor, Maine, who passed...

Graveside service Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Here is Geneva Irene Worthley’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on April 28, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Geneva Irene Worthley of Farmington...

Beatles Night with Spencer and the Walrus Farmington, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 123 Narrow Gauge Square, Farmington, ME 04938

Spencer and the Walrus painstakingly recreate the music of The Beatles. All the bells and whistles, no wigs or accents, a little too loud!