newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
David City, NE

David City events calendar

Posted by 
David City Journal
David City Journal
 1 day ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) David City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSIlk_0a7Cl6mx00

JAM Camp - Linwood, NE 2021

Linwood, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 2849 Road 31 Building #3, Linwood, NE

Younger campers will get a taste of camp at this 3 day and 2 night camp. Their days will be filled with daily devotions, swimming, games, campfire and tons more! Kids will experience all the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVhZm_0a7Cl6mx00

Gsi Bulk Bin

David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Gsi Bulk Bin, Approx 18 Ton Capacity, 6 Legs 53” Apart, Poly Transition To 3” Auger, Full Ladder, Pulley And Lock System For Top Lid Opening And Closing From Ground Level 4 Ring

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elykF_0a7Cl6mx00

2021 RC Alumni Golf Tournament

David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 899 Park Dr, David City, NE

Sports event in David City, NE by Rising City Alumni Golf Tourney on Saturday, June 19 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hUOj_0a7Cl6mx00

Prayer in the Cave of the Heart: The Universal Call to Contemplation

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

Prayer is an art that cannot just be taught. It must be experienced, lived, and practiced. In his talks, Father Cyprian will draw on his experience as a Camaldolese Benedictine monk to give us an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omCXP_0a7Cl6mx00

Summer Reading 2021

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 108 E 18th St, Schuyler, NE

07/05/2021 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Mondays are for our readers who are 8-12 years old! We will see you on July 5, 12, 19, & 26, 2021 at 1:00pm. We will be meeting outside, weather permitting...

Learn More
David City Journal

David City Journal

David City, NE
2
Followers
26
Post
231
Views
ABOUT

With David City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linwood, NE
City
Schuyler, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
David City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Live Events#Event Venues#Sports Venues#City Of David#Live Theater#Sun Jun#Ne Prayer#Camaldolese#Benedictine#Sun Jul 07#Ne 07 05 2021#In Person Events#Ne Sports Event#Art#Live Content#Standup Comedy#Entertainers#Ne Younger Campers#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Rising City, NEColumbus Telegram

SRC FFA preparing for first ever June Jam

The Shelby-Rising City Public Schools Future Farmers of America Chapter is gearing up to host its first ever June Jam livestock progress show. The June Jam is set to take place on June 12 and 13 at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City. "Shelby-Rising City (SRC)...