David City events calendar

(DAVID CITY, NE) David City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in David City:

JAM Camp - Linwood, NE 2021 Linwood, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 2849 Road 31 Building #3, Linwood, NE

Younger campers will get a taste of camp at this 3 day and 2 night camp. Their days will be filled with daily devotions, swimming, games, campfire and tons more! Kids will experience all the...

Gsi Bulk Bin David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Gsi Bulk Bin, Approx 18 Ton Capacity, 6 Legs 53” Apart, Poly Transition To 3” Auger, Full Ladder, Pulley And Lock System For Top Lid Opening And Closing From Ground Level 4 Ring

2021 RC Alumni Golf Tournament David City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 899 Park Dr, David City, NE

Sports event in David City, NE by Rising City Alumni Golf Tourney on Saturday, June 19 2021

Prayer in the Cave of the Heart: The Universal Call to Contemplation Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

Prayer is an art that cannot just be taught. It must be experienced, lived, and practiced. In his talks, Father Cyprian will draw on his experience as a Camaldolese Benedictine monk to give us an...

Summer Reading 2021 Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 108 E 18th St, Schuyler, NE

07/05/2021 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Mondays are for our readers who are 8-12 years old! We will see you on July 5, 12, 19, & 26, 2021 at 1:00pm. We will be meeting outside, weather permitting...