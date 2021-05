In boardrooms across the world, corporate leaders are asking the same question with increasing unease: ‘Can we safely do business with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?’ The fate of Hong Kong offers an answer. Hong Kong enjoyed a profitable and mutually beneficial relationship with the CCP. International treaties protected the city from the CCP’s incursions. In spite of all this, the CCP effectively engaged in a hostile takeover of Hong Kong. It seized assets, prosecuted those who did not comply, and — in the past few weeks — transformed the city into a puppet regime through sweeping changes to its electoral rules. It left Hong Kong standing, but ripped out its soul.