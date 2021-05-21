Live events coming up in Valdez

(VALDEZ, AK) Valdez is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdez:

Military Appreciation Weekend - May 29-30, 2021 Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

LOOKING FOR BOAT CAPTAIN VOLUNTEERS FOR MILITARY HALIBUT FISHING CHARTERS! Call or Email Now to Volunteer!

"That's Valdez" by Heidi Franke and Dennis Humphrey Valdez, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 Galena Drive, Valdez, AK 99686

This vaudeville dinner show tells the story of Valdez in a truly local way. Produced by the local theater troupe The Far North Follies Inc.

Valdez Fire Symposium 2021 Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 212 Chenega Ave, Valdez, AK

Schedule: June 25th, 0830-1700 Valdez Civic Center Fireground Strategies and Leadership Classroom Training presented by Anthony Avillo Deputy Chief (Ret) North Hudson (NJ) Regional Fire and Rescue

Movie: "Matilda" (1996) Rated PG 7pm (2D) Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:42 PM

Address: 314 Clifton Ct, Valdez, AK

"Matilda (1996)” May 21st, 1 PM, 4 PM & 7 PM Rated PG - All Admitted, Guardian Suggested. 1 Hour 42 Mins Comedy, Fantasy August 2nd, 1996 “This film adaptation of a Roald Dahl work tells the story...

Kids Pink Salmon Derby Day Valdez, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Egan Ave # 209, Valdez, AK

Introduce your kids to Alaska salmon fishing with the Kids Pink Salmon Derby Day, a one dat event as part of the Valdez Fish Derbies. The pinks are plentiful and easy to catch and the kids can win...