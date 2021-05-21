newsbreak-logo
Concrete calendar: What's coming up

Concrete Updates
Concrete Updates
 1 day ago

(CONCRETE, WA) Concrete has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concrete:

Cascade Fondo

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 38302 WA-20, Concrete, WA

The ride will be leaving The Birdsview Brewing Company on Highway 20 seven miles west of Concrete, WA. The route goes along the Cascade Trail and continues into the foothills south of Concrete...

DCC Farmers Market

Darrington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Fundraiser for our beloved Darrington Community Center, built by the community to serve the community! Come to the Farmers Market and help support a great cause, the Darrington Community Center...

4th Annual Darrington Car & Bike Show

Darrington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Fun for the whole family at the 4th Annual Darrington Car & Bike Show! Come see the motorcycles, Hot rods, Muscle Cars, Sports Cars and Classics! Food Vendors welcome, for more information call...

Ross Lake Rally

Rockport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

25K and 50K guided event. Both the 50K and 25K distances will be limited to groups of 11 runners for a total of 22 in our basecamp. During Covid, we’ll be encouraging “pods” and social distancing...

Play Days at the Rodeo Grounds

Darrington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 42109 State Rte 530 NE, Darrington, WA

Fun For Both Horse and Rider! This is a great opportunity to improve your riding skills and better work with your horse. Enjoy the day with like minded people all the while with the beautiful...

Concrete, WA
With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

