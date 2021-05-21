What’s up Carrabelle: Local events calendar

(CARRABELLE, FL) Live events are coming to Carrabelle.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrabelle:

Open Mic Nights Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Open Mic Night with VBob at Eastpoint Beer Company at Eastpoint Beer Company, 374 US-98, Eastpoint, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Surf Dude book cover reveal Panacea, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come join us for the book cover reveal for local Author Zelle Andrews’ upcoming book, Surf Dude.

Franklin County Scallop Sitter Volunteer Workshop 2021 St Teresa, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3618 US-98, St Teresa, FL

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and UF/IFAS Extension - Florida Sea Grant have partnered to implement an innovative community-driven effort to restore scallop populations, and...

Cheap Sunglasses @ St George Cantina Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 37 E Pine Ave, Eastpoint, FL

Cheap Sunglasses @ St George Cantina at St. George Cantina, 37 E Pine Ave, Eastpoint, FL 32328, Eastpoint, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Treasured VBS Sopchoppy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2416 Smith Creek Rd, Sopchoppy, FL

At Treasured, kids discover God’s greatest treasure isn’t diamonds, gems, or gold – it’s them! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building...