Carrabelle, FL

What’s up Carrabelle: Local events calendar

Carrabelle Digest
 1 day ago

(CARRABELLE, FL) Live events are coming to Carrabelle.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrabelle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07O0SD_0a7Cl0Ub00

Open Mic Nights

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Open Mic Night with VBob at Eastpoint Beer Company at Eastpoint Beer Company, 374 US-98, Eastpoint, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IukhS_0a7Cl0Ub00

Surf Dude book cover reveal

Panacea, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come join us for the book cover reveal for local Author Zelle Andrews’ upcoming book, Surf Dude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnJhW_0a7Cl0Ub00

Franklin County Scallop Sitter Volunteer Workshop 2021

St Teresa, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3618 US-98, St Teresa, FL

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and UF/IFAS Extension - Florida Sea Grant have partnered to implement an innovative community-driven effort to restore scallop populations, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBlf2_0a7Cl0Ub00

Cheap Sunglasses @ St George Cantina

Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 37 E Pine Ave, Eastpoint, FL

Cheap Sunglasses @ St George Cantina at St. George Cantina, 37 E Pine Ave, Eastpoint, FL 32328, Eastpoint, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGoN4_0a7Cl0Ub00

Treasured VBS

Sopchoppy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2416 Smith Creek Rd, Sopchoppy, FL

At Treasured, kids discover God’s greatest treasure isn’t diamonds, gems, or gold – it’s them! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building...

Carrabelle, FL
ABOUT

With Carrabelle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Carrabelle, FLPosted by
Carrabelle Digest

Get hired! Job openings in and around Carrabelle

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Carrabelle: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 2. Electrician; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. RN - Registered Nurse; 6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,660 per week; 8. Front Desk Associate at the Gibson Inn; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus;
Carrabelle, FLPosted by
Carrabelle Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Carrabelle

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Carrabelle: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 4. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Crawfordville, FL; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $80k/Year - Great Benefits; 6. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 7. Class A CDL - Regional Truck Driver; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Consistent Home Time - Earn Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Owner Operator Trucking Job; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year;
Carrabelle, FLPosted by
Carrabelle Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Carrabelle

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Carrabelle: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Electrician; 3. Food Service Worker - Franklin County; 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,960 per week; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Reliable Home Time - Excellent Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch;
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Carrabelle, FLfranklincounty.news

Country Market in Carrabelle Saturday

The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting its outdoor Country Market on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Park, 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle. The open-air market, at the foot of the lighthouse, now features fresh herbs and veggies from the Lighthouse’s own garden. In addition, local vendors will be on hand with hand-crafted goods, like coastal wooden puzzles, baked treats, locally roasted coffee, art and photography, hot boiled peanuts, handcrafted balms, soaps, candles and salves, exotic starter plants and coastal items.
Carrabelle, FLPosted by
Carrabelle Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Carrabelle

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Carrabelle: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,660 per week; 3. Hiring Immediately; 4. Deli Associate; 5. Kitchen Worker - Franklin County; 6. Wastewater Operator; 7. CNA Days 7a-7p 13 Weeks 164626; 8. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 9. Hotel Housekeeper; 10. Front Desk Associate at the Gibson Inn;