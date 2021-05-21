Live events on the horizon in Townsend

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Townsend:

KOA Concert Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Join us for an evening of camping songs sung by vocalist Scott Helmer! Bring your own chair to be socially distant or sit around your campfire and enjoy the notes on the wind.

Edcamp MT-West East Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2760 Valley Drive, East Helena, MT 59635

Join us for the 8th annual EdcampMT-West! Free, participant-driven professional development for educators!

Canton Historic Church (1876) Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:50 PM

Address: 3497 State Hwy 284, Townsend, MT

Bach’s solo works for violin is presented in centuries-old rural churches, celebrating these historic buildings and their communities through live performance, photography, and recording. Canton...

LEGO® Engineering East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 451 Spencer Ct, East Helena, MT

Join us for Sunday fun! Enjoy some time with friends and family while we engage your child in LEGO® engineering activities!

STEAM Sundays East Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 451 Spencer Ct, East Helena, MT

Join us every Sunday for awesome play-based STEAM fun. Kinderbots 12pm-1:30pm Ages 4-6 Children will begin to explore the world of robotics as they build simple models that teach the fundamentals...