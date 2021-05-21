newsbreak-logo
Colfax, WA

Live events on the horizon in Colfax

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 1 day ago

(COLFAX, WA) Colfax is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Colfax area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woPrx_0a7Cklak00

Cash Flow and Working Capital Management

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 AM

The Course will provide participants with a structured process and methodology to analyze and understand cash and working capital informat About this Event The Course will provide participants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiSS7_0a7Cklak00

PNW Springtime in the Palouse

Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 951 Arnold Dr, Colfax, WA

Photograph the Pacific Northwest Workshop Join Jack Graham and myself in the wheat fields of Eastern Washington to photograph the world famous Palouse area. Jack and I have many years leading...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjx7b_0a7Cklak00

Alpha Omega Palouse Sunday Service

Pullman, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Jr. Ballroom, Pullman, WA 99163

Join Palouse Church of Christ for worship and fellowship Sunday morning at the CUB Jr. Ballroom at 11am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytyNN_0a7Cklak00

Oregon State Football at Washington State Football

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA

Gametime is offering last-minute sport tickets to Oregon State Football at Washington State Football at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA

32nd Annual National Lentil Festival

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us as we celebrate our 32nd year! Cooking Demos, live music, vendors, delicious food and more...you won't want to miss out on the fun. It all takes place in Reaney Park and along Spring St...

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Whitman County, WApullmanradio.com

Registration closes for 2021 Snake River Family Festival

Registration is now closed for the 2021 Snake River Family Festival. A record 500 people signed up to attend the Port of Whitman County’s annual celebration of the Columbia-Snake River System. Those who have already registered will be able to claim their free ice cream and festival goody bag at...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Main Street restoration work nears conclusion

COLFAX — A building-front restoration project at the Buri building on Main Street is expected to be completed today after five days of work. A crew from Spokane Valley-based Milestone Masonry did structural work, brick repair at the top of the building, and painted and sealed window frames. "Bricks were...
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

You Can Take A Ghost Tour Of This Old Haunted Hospital In Washington

Washington is one of our “newest” states by definition, joining the Union in 1889. However, that doesn’t mean this part of the country is lacking in history, especially when it comes to the paranormal. In fact, the tiny town of Colfax is home to one of the most haunted old hospitals in the country — […] The post You Can Take A Ghost Tour Of This Old Haunted Hospital In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Dusty News

April 19, six members of the Colfax High School ASB Leadership, along with Heidi Lowe, came out to the home of Tom and Doreen Riedner. They had lunch and then assembled 1,000 soup bags for Homestead Ministries. These students made Colfax High School and their community proud. Harm and Jan...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Colfax Eagles vote to stay open with changes

COLFAX — The Colfax Eagles club remains and the building re-opened Wednesday. Closed since April 17 as members reckoned with whether to close the charter and sell the building, they decided at a meeting Sunday afternoon to continue. “I felt like it went a little bit better than expected,” said...
Walla Walla, WAwhitmanwire.com

Sophomores take on a Walla Walla summer

As the spring semester comes to an end, some students aren’t quite ready to leave. For three sophomores, summer is an opportunity to make up for time lost to the pandemic. Eila Chin spent the fall semester at home in Redding, California. She took classes at another school and gardened in her spare time. Although she enjoyed her experience, she came to miss the Whitman community: “I think not being here in the fall maybe subconsciously influenced my decision to stay.”
Whitman County, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Registration open for family festival at Boyer Park & Marina

Online registration is now open for the Port of Whitman County’s 2021 Snake River Family Festival at Boyer Park & Marina at 1753 Granite Road, along the Snake River southwest of Colfax and Pullman. The first 500 people to register will receive a ticket by email for free ice cream...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Colfax city council bans chicken ownership

COLFAX — Colfax city council went against citizens wishes and voted 4-3 to ban chicken ownership in the city. Statistics from a public poll showed a 4-1 margin in support, but city councilman Jim Kackman made a motion to pass the ordinance, which dealt with dog licenses and chicken ownership, and strike the section allowing chickens to be kept in the city.
Colfax, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Old St. Ignatius Hospital sells to Colfax couple

COLFAX — St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax sold to Landlock Holding LLC for $115,000 on April 23. The facility at 1009 S. Mill St. was sold by Anthony Griges and Marianne Salib. Austin Storm and his wife, Laura, are behind Landlock Holding, the proprietor of Bully for You in Colfax...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Colfax March 'Top Dogs'

COLFAX — Colfax High School’s “Top Dog” winners for March were announced. They are as follows. Anna Cocking, junior, fine arts; Jacob Brown, senior, science; Drew Van Tine, sophomore, math; J.D. Petersen, sophomore, history; Jaisha Gibb, sophomore, language; Lucas McAdams, senior, PE; Kari Largent, senior, character; Katherine Tate, junior, career and technical education.
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Annual FFA plant sale to open Friday

COLFAX — The Colfax Junior-Senior High School FFA holds its annual plant sale Friday and Saturday at the ag shop parking lot. FFA students have tended to the plants in the greenhouse since January. Varieties include Wave Petunias, Ivy Geranium baskets, Coleus, Succulent boxes and more. New basket varieties and bedding plants are also on offer.
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Volunteers upgrade Little League Park

COLFAX - The Colfax Little League Park is getting a facelift thanks to volunteers and a city donation. A flurry of work is being performed by volunteers through the Rotary of Colfax, according to member Carl Ogren. He spoke about an update provided by Al Kirkpatrick. Most of the efforts...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

New restaurant taking shape on Main Street

COLFAX - A new eating establishment is coming to Colfax. "Serfes Foods" is taking shape in the former Imperial Chinese Cuisine & Lounge on Main Street. It's a project for Susana Serfes, husband Alex and her children Chris, Carolyn and Daniel, to start a to-go food operation to open in May and continue to a bistro restaurant format later this summer.
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Jennings' principal search draws 'competitive' field

COLFAX — The principal search for Jennings Elementary is moving ahead. Applications were being accepted until May 4 with interviews to be set for at least three candidates on May 11. “I’m really pleased with the applicant pool,” said Jerry Pugh, Colfax School District superintendent. “There is good experience with...