Live events on the horizon in Colfax

These events are coming up in the Colfax area:

Cash Flow and Working Capital Management Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 AM

The Course will provide participants with a structured process and methodology to analyze and understand cash and working capital informat About this Event The Course will provide participants...

PNW Springtime in the Palouse Colfax, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 951 Arnold Dr, Colfax, WA

Photograph the Pacific Northwest Workshop Join Jack Graham and myself in the wheat fields of Eastern Washington to photograph the world famous Palouse area. Jack and I have many years leading...

Alpha Omega Palouse Sunday Service Pullman, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Jr. Ballroom, Pullman, WA 99163

Join Palouse Church of Christ for worship and fellowship Sunday morning at the CUB Jr. Ballroom at 11am

Oregon State Football at Washington State Football Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1775 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA

Gametime is offering last-minute sport tickets to Oregon State Football at Washington State Football at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA

32nd Annual National Lentil Festival Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us as we celebrate our 32nd year! Cooking Demos, live music, vendors, delicious food and more...you won't want to miss out on the fun. It all takes place in Reaney Park and along Spring St...