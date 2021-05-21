newsbreak-logo
Hagerstown, IN

Coming soon: Hagerstown events

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 1 day ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hagerstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qEzo_0a7Ckki100

Pond Clinic

Economy, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Plan to join the Wayne County SWCD and Purdue Extension-Wayne County for an informative evening learning about pond management. About this event Topics to be covered at the pond clinic: fish and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xylgq_0a7Ckki100

June Jamboree

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 772 Washington St, New Castle, IN

June Jamboree is back! This is our Open Class tournament for 8u, 10u, 12u & 14u teams. 4 game guarantee $225 per team Gate Fees: $5/day/person (multi-day discount available)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLuyn_0a7Ckki100

Cambridge City Jar & Antique Shows

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Jar collectors make sure to attend the Early Summer Fruit Jar Get-Together at Crietz Park. There will be a great assortment of jars and antiques to choose from. Vendors from all over the United...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ynfg7_0a7Ckki100

Mooreland Downtown Cruise-in

Mooreland, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come join us for the 2nd annual Mooreland Downtown Cruise-in. All makes and models of cars and motorcycles are welcome. This is a free event. The cruise in location will be on Broad Street between...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9WVj_0a7Ckki100

Wilbur Wright Festival

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1525 N 750 E, Hagerstown, IN

Event in Hagerstown by Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum on Sabbatu, Settembre 18 2021 with 187 people interested.

ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Lewisville, INCourier-Times

Local Briefs

Lewisville water boil order, special meeting Wednesday. Water in Lewisville will be shut off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, from 509 E. Main Street to 905 E. Main Street on the south side of U.S. Hwy 40. The water will be shut off for 4-5 hours. Homes that are affected by the shut off will have to boil water until further notice.
Wayne County, INConnersville News-Examiner

Walk-ins now welcome at Kuhlman Center vaccine clinic

RICHMOND — Reid Health is now taking walk-ins at the health system’s community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. The Kuhlman Center Vaccine Clinic is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Wayne County, INkicks96.com

NUMBER OF SENIORS ELIGIBLE FOR CAR GIVEAWAY TRIPLES

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County’s Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for an annual event that has a big impact on the life of one Wayne County high school senior who has had perfect attendance. Covid-19 means that instead of the usual 70-90 students eligible to win a free car, there will be more than 220 this year. Much like school has been for some students in the last year, this year’s Senior Celebration will be held virtually. It’s set for Thursday night.
Richmond, INkicks96.com

CHAMBER LAUNCHES HEALTH INSURANCE PROGRAM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County’s Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it is launching a new program to help small businesses provide health insurance to its employees. The program will give roughly 400 small businesses that are members of the Chamber an opportunity to save up to 25%. Family members of the employees will also be eligible. For more information, log onto the Chamber’s website.