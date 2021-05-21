Coming soon: Hagerstown events

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hagerstown area:

Pond Clinic Economy, IN

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Plan to join the Wayne County SWCD and Purdue Extension-Wayne County for an informative evening learning about pond management. About this event Topics to be covered at the pond clinic: fish and...

June Jamboree New Castle, IN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 772 Washington St, New Castle, IN

June Jamboree is back! This is our Open Class tournament for 8u, 10u, 12u & 14u teams. 4 game guarantee $225 per team Gate Fees: $5/day/person (multi-day discount available)

Cambridge City Jar & Antique Shows Cambridge City, IN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Jar collectors make sure to attend the Early Summer Fruit Jar Get-Together at Crietz Park. There will be a great assortment of jars and antiques to choose from. Vendors from all over the United...

Mooreland Downtown Cruise-in Mooreland, IN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come join us for the 2nd annual Mooreland Downtown Cruise-in. All makes and models of cars and motorcycles are welcome. This is a free event. The cruise in location will be on Broad Street between...

Wilbur Wright Festival Hagerstown, IN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1525 N 750 E, Hagerstown, IN

Event in Hagerstown by Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum on Sabbatu, Settembre 18 2021 with 187 people interested.