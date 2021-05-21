Avalon calendar: Coming events

(AVALON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Avalon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Avalon:

MINI-LONGA! 7 dance zones for 7 dance couples. San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Join us in our beautiful studio for two hours of dancing in your own "zone" inspired by the music of DJ SILVIA while safely socializing.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

Oingo Boingo Former Members Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1 St Catherine Way, Avalon, CA

Lost 80’s Live Beach Party! Get lost in the 80’s on Catalina Island with some of your favorite 80’s Bands performing out side on the Beach in the open air: Oingo Boingo Former Members, A Flock of...

Pottery Wheel for Two San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 112 East 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Private Pottery Wheel Instruction for two participants at their own wheels with the option to share.

Let's Be Whole Healthy Mobile Food Pantry/South Bay San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 437 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Nutritious, Mobile Food Pantry serving various L.A. County locations 3 times weekly