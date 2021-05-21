newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avalon, CA

Avalon calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 1 day ago

(AVALON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Avalon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Avalon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dwkuh_0a7CkiwZ00

MINI-LONGA! 7 dance zones for 7 dance couples.

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Join us in our beautiful studio for two hours of dancing in your own "zone" inspired by the music of DJ SILVIA while safely socializing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6eWF_0a7CkiwZ00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP0zm_0a7CkiwZ00

Oingo Boingo Former Members

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1 St Catherine Way, Avalon, CA

Lost 80’s Live Beach Party! Get lost in the 80’s on Catalina Island with some of your favorite 80’s Bands performing out side on the Beach in the open air: Oingo Boingo Former Members, A Flock of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5wnL_0a7CkiwZ00

Pottery Wheel for Two

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 112 East 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Private Pottery Wheel Instruction for two participants at their own wheels with the option to share.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ja2yQ_0a7CkiwZ00

Let's Be Whole Healthy Mobile Food Pantry/South Bay

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 437 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Nutritious, Mobile Food Pantry serving various L.A. County locations 3 times weekly

Learn More
Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
5
Followers
18
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Avalon, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fun Time#Adventure#Street Food#Live Beach Party#Mobile Food Pantry#Dj Silvia#St Catherine Way#Catalina Island#Live Content#Live Formats#The Amazing Race#L A County#Stand Up Comedy#Dancing#Live Talks#Remote Versions#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Gym Evacuated in Canoga Park Area

A gym in Canoga Park was evacuated Monday after a problem was reported about a possible excess of chlorine in the swimming pool area. A hazardous materials team was sent to the 22000 block of West Sherman Way about 1 p.m., and efforts were underway to check the level of chlorine, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Los Angeles, CAairows.com

The Petersen Museum x Luftgekühlt Launch Series of Porsche-Themed Exhibits

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has linked up with renowned Porsche-themed event organizers Luftgekühlt on a series of special exhibits starting with “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery.”. Available for visitors now, the eye-popping showcase features nine bespoke supercars and restomods from German tuner RUF, including a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Los Angeles, CAignitemusicmag.com

DIRTY HONEY SELECTED AS MAIN SUPPORT ON THE BLACK CROWES’ “SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 2021 SUMMER TOUR”

Dirty Honey, one of today’s most exciting and fastest-rising rock bands, who has been generating the kind of buzz seldom experienced by other new rockers, will be main support on The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour.” The band will bring its sexy, bluesy, new-fashioned rock’n’roll to The Crowes’ U.S. trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, TN, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles – a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, CA. All dates are listed below; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Business Journal

L.A. firm pays $100 million for Nashville-area apartments

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for an apartment complex in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?