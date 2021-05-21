Soda Springs calendar: Coming events

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

The Boyz Are Back In Town! Lava Hot Springs, ID

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Address: 89 S 1st E St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Pistol Rock is back in Lava at The Blue Moon. Rescheduled to June 25 & 26. You don't want to miss this! These Boyz are gonna get it! Your favorite Rock, Country and everything in between.

Brenn Hill Concert Montpelier, ID

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID

Brenn Hill will perform his magical Christmas Concert. He is a singer/songwriter who doesn’t just sing about the West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen. The cowboy’s...

Lava Hot Springs Customer Appreciation Day Lava Hot Springs, ID

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 Main St Ste.A, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Lava wants to say thank you to their customers with free admission to the Lava Hot Springs Hot Pools all day. Held each year on the 2nd Wednesday of December.

Battle of the Bands Afton, WY

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Three valley bands face off for charity and bragging rights! The audience favorite wins!

Jon Bon Jovi Soda Springs, ID

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:25 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:25 PM

Address: 187 W 2nd S, Soda Springs, ID

Get your Bon Jovi - Soda Springs, ID Tickets at Idan-Ha Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr