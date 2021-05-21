newsbreak-logo
Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
 1 day ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siazl_0a7Ckh3q00

The Boyz Are Back In Town!

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:45 PM

Address: 89 S 1st E St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Pistol Rock is back in Lava at The Blue Moon. Rescheduled to June 25 & 26. You don't want to miss this! These Boyz are gonna get it! Your favorite Rock, Country and everything in between.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3val6F_0a7Ckh3q00

Brenn Hill Concert

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID

Brenn Hill will perform his magical Christmas Concert. He is a singer/songwriter who doesn’t just sing about the West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen. The cowboy’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWeRb_0a7Ckh3q00

Lava Hot Springs Customer Appreciation Day

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 Main St Ste.A, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Lava wants to say thank you to their customers with free admission to the Lava Hot Springs Hot Pools all day. Held each year on the 2nd Wednesday of December.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqMT4_0a7Ckh3q00

Battle of the Bands

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Three valley bands face off for charity and bragging rights! The audience favorite wins!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuSQy_0a7Ckh3q00

Jon Bon Jovi

Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:25 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:25 PM

Address: 187 W 2nd S, Soda Springs, ID

Get your Bon Jovi - Soda Springs, ID Tickets at Idan-Ha Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr

Learn More
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

