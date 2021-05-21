Coming soon: Butler events

(BUTLER, AL) Butler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

Choctaw County Banquet Gilbertown, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 161 Main St, Gilbertown, AL

Heritage Church,161 W Main St Gilbertown AL 36908 Event Type: Banquet i Richard Downey i rdowney91@ yahoo.com i (205) 604-9029

Livingston Farmers Market Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 13 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Featuring Kelontae Gavin

Active Attack Integrated Response Course (AAIR) - June 28 -29, 2021 Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

Time: (16 hours/2 days)Class Size: 26 students,16 LE from multiple agencies, 8 Fire/EMS, and 2 Dispatch per class

A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

The world premiere of the hilarious, thought provoking documentary "A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop" with special guests.