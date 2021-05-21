newsbreak-logo
Butler, AL

Coming soon: Butler events

Butler Updates
 1 day ago

(BUTLER, AL) Butler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojjec_0a7CkfIO00

Choctaw County Banquet

Gilbertown, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 161 Main St, Gilbertown, AL

Heritage Church,161 W Main St Gilbertown AL 36908 Event Type: Banquet i Richard Downey i rdowney91@ yahoo.com i (205) 604-9029

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3Zri_0a7CkfIO00

Livingston Farmers Market

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqtrB_0a7CkfIO00

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 13 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021 Featuring Kelontae Gavin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1VqC_0a7CkfIO00

Active Attack Integrated Response Course (AAIR) - June 28 -29, 2021

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

Time: (16 hours/2 days)Class Size: 26 students,16 LE from multiple agencies, 8 Fire/EMS, and 2 Dispatch per class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzlq5_0a7CkfIO00

A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

The world premiere of the hilarious, thought provoking documentary "A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop" with special guests.

Butler Updates

ABOUT

With Butler Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
