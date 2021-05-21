Manchester calendar: Events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIccg_0a7CkePf00

Yoga in the Trees: Outdoor Aerial Yoga

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Alexandra Langstaff Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021 Time: 9 – 10 a.m. Cost: SVAC Member: $18; Non-member: $25 Join Alexandra for a guided journey through a series of yoga postures that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVVDm_0a7CkePf00

Manchester Fall Art and Craft Festival

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 410 Hunter Park Rd, Manchester Center, VT

We have scheduled this show for 2021. We hope by fall we will be able to bring this award winning show back to you. Check back for updates. In the meantime, stay well and shop from our talented...

Summer Camp: Acting For Middle Schoolers

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Michelle Cox Dates: Monday, June 14 – Friday, June 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cost: SVAC Member: $125; Non-Member: $160 Students will strengthen and enhance their performance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAQUn_0a7CkePf00

Chair Yoga

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This is a seated yoga class that focuses on stretch and breathing. It is a great class for awakening muscles, improving balance, flexibility and breath control. And, a great stress reducer. The...

SAW@SVAC: Force Exhibition

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Salem Art Works presents its upcoming exhibition, entitled "Force," at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) in Manchester, VT. The exhibition will be on view in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum...

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

