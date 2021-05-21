Weaverville calendar: What's coming up

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Weaverville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

Weaverville Art Cruise Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Main St, Weaverville, CA

1st Saturday of every month,the Arts Councilhosts anArt Cruisein historicWeavervillethat includes from 8 to 15 venues. Our 4 fine art galleries hold their

Highway Bound Trio @ Trinity County Brewing Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Tónleikur event in Weaverville by Highway Bound on Hósdagur, Juni 24 2021

Morning Kayak at Oak Bottom Whiskeytown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Whiskeytown, CA

Meet the ranger at Oak Bottom Marina at the kayak shed near the amphitheater. Hop on a tandem kayak with a friend and enjoy exploring the islands and quiet coves of Whiskeytown Lake on a...

The Homecoming Tour: Seth Brown LIVE Trinity County Brewing Company! Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Seth’s making his debut at Trinity County Brewing on his 2021 summer Homecoming tour!! A bit about Seth and the show. In 2019 Seth and his wife Emy travelled around the US and Canada for the year...

Highland Art Center Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Fair Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Highland Art Center's 4th of July Arts & Crafts Fair ‑ crafts, food, live music and dance in the Highland Art Center Meadow.