Weaverville, CA

Weaverville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
 1 day ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Weaverville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWfOb_0a7CkdWw00

Weaverville Art Cruise

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Main St, Weaverville, CA

1st Saturday of every month,the Arts Councilhosts anArt Cruisein historicWeavervillethat includes from 8 to 15 venues. Our 4 fine art galleries hold their

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNIKS_0a7CkdWw00

Highway Bound Trio @ Trinity County Brewing

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Tónleikur event in Weaverville by Highway Bound on Hósdagur, Juni 24 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSW33_0a7CkdWw00

Morning Kayak at Oak Bottom

Whiskeytown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Whiskeytown, CA

Meet the ranger at Oak Bottom Marina at the kayak shed near the amphitheater. Hop on a tandem kayak with a friend and enjoy exploring the islands and quiet coves of Whiskeytown Lake on a...

The Homecoming Tour: Seth Brown LIVE Trinity County Brewing Company!

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Seth’s making his debut at Trinity County Brewing on his 2021 summer Homecoming tour!! A bit about Seth and the show. In 2019 Seth and his wife Emy travelled around the US and Canada for the year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37t9oS_0a7CkdWw00

Highland Art Center Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Fair

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Highland Art Center's 4th of July Arts & Crafts Fair ‑ crafts, food, live music and dance in the Highland Art Center Meadow.

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
5
Followers
18
Post
170
Views
ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Event briefs

Trinity Dance and Fitness Studios will hold its Spring Showcase 2021 Dance Recital, featuring performances by TDFS students ages 2-adult, this June. Recitals are set for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center, 101 Arbuckle Court, Weaverville. Tickets are available at the door or...
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Splish, splash

A project of the Weaverville/ Douglas City Parks and Recreation District in the works for over a decade finally hit the ground last week next to the Weaverville Pool. “The splash pad project was part of the original new pool project from over 10 years ago,” said WDCPRD Executive Administrator Veronica Kelley-Albiez. “State funding ran out, so the Lowden Aquatic Pool Project partnered with Trinity County, completed the pool and with plans to finish the splash pad in the future, were able to install a portion of the plumbing that would be needed.”
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Weaverville Fourth of July plans continuing

The Weaverville Lions Club is busy planning and organizing Fourth of July 2021. This is their largest and most anticipated community event of the year. Mark your calendars – July 1-4. The theme is “Trinity County Fair - 100 Years” – soon buttons, T-shirts and coffee cups will be available to purchase.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Summer Camp registration open

Weaverville Summer Day Camp registration is now open. Camp runs for three weeks from July 5-23. Children ages 6 through 12 can play and learn in an exciting, outdoor setting while connecting with each other and the local environment. Camp is held at the historic Young Family Ranch in Weaverville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Calendar of Events

Some events may be canceled or postponed depending on the most current COVID-19 protocols. ▶ Open mic night, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Trinity County Brewing Company, Weaverville. Hosted by Yantra. ▶ Weaverville Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning May 19 through mid-October, Highland Art Center meadow,...
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

EarthDance is scheduling classes and workshops

EarthDance classes/workshops are being scheduled for 2021. These will be COVID-safe events, and organizers ask that participants be fully vaccinated and be prepared with masks, if needed. Coffee, tea, water and breakfast snacks, and afternoon sweet treats are included for each class. Bring a bag lunch or visit one of...
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Media N Motion offering special on on-screen advertising

In 2001, Daniel Hill’s family purchased the Trinity Movie Theatre on Main Street in Weaverville. Five-year-old Daniel helped with the remodel which added a second screen, an updated lobby, new bathrooms and modern projection equipment to the building. Twenty years later, Daniel Hill has returned to the movie business with Media N Motion on-screen advertising.
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Ascend Wilderness Experience offers a variety of trips

Ascend Wilderness Experience is accepting applications for its 2021 summer season. Ascend is a Trinity County-based nonprofit that facilitates wilderness experiences by organizing hiking and backpacking trips and promotes stewardship in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. Food, gear, transportation and training is provided at no cost. All trips are co-ed, organized by age group, and include eight participants and two adult Ascend Wilderness Experience guides. Anyone ages 6 and up can apply for our trips including adults.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

News Back Then

A Social Party will be given at the residence of Geo. Laws near Junction City on Friday Evening May 24th. The Pubic are generally invited to attend. Tickets (to dance and supper) $2.50. Got Back – Otto Vollmers returned this week, having been to Virginia City and San Francisco. He...
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Outage takes out whole county system

A 3.5-hour long power outage Wednesday evening was caused when a tree was cut and fell into lines near the Mill Street substation in Weaverville about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. According to Trinity Public Utilities District Electrical Supt. Andy Lethbridge, a contracted tree crew was cutting a large cottonwood tree on Bureau of Land Management property in the area of Mountain View when it failed and fell into lines.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

News Briefs

Note: The planned burn has been canceled due to a lack of contingency resources and elevated fire weather conditions this coming week, the USFS reports. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest will conduct a prescribed burn beginning Thursday, May 6, within the Lake Forest Plantations project on National Forest System lands near Trinity Center. The planned ignition unit is 70 acres in size.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Art Cruise features new artists, new hours

The monthly Weaverville Art Cruise will feature new hours, now from 4 to 7 p.m., starting Saturday, May 1. Local galleries will have new showings displayed; specialty shops and eateries will have an opportunity to invite the community in “after hours” to enjoy unique hand-crafted art and jewelry, meet the artists, while enjoying refreshments and, possibly, live music. Look for pop-up music and art along the “walk.”