Weaverville calendar: What's coming up
(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Weaverville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 500 Main St, Weaverville, CA
1st Saturday of every month,the Arts Councilhosts anArt Cruisein historicWeavervillethat includes from 8 to 15 venues. Our 4 fine art galleries hold their
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA
Tónleikur event in Weaverville by Highway Bound on Hósdagur, Juni 24 2021
Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM
Address: Whiskeytown, CA
Meet the ranger at Oak Bottom Marina at the kayak shed near the amphitheater. Hop on a tandem kayak with a friend and enjoy exploring the islands and quiet coves of Whiskeytown Lake on a...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 Main St, Weaverville, CA
Seth’s making his debut at Trinity County Brewing on his 2021 summer Homecoming tour!! A bit about Seth and the show. In 2019 Seth and his wife Emy travelled around the US and Canada for the year...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA
Highland Art Center's 4th of July Arts & Crafts Fair ‑ crafts, food, live music and dance in the Highland Art Center Meadow.