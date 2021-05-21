Malad City events coming up

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Malad City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Malad City:

WORCS – Round 5 SXS at Mesquite MX Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4363 S State St, Preston, ID

WORCS 20th anniversary season continues with our next stop at Cache Valley MX Park in Preston, ID.

Preston Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 36 S State St, Preston, ID

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Book Signing Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

UPDATE! Due to shipping delays for the book we had to postpone this signing one week to the evening of the 22nd. We are having this signing at the local library in Preston, ID.

Natural Mystic - a 5Rhythms® workshop - Be Well Workshop Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

A one day workshop introducing the elements of 5Rhythms, a dynamic movement practice of being in your body that ignites creativity, connection, and community. Optional 2 night stay packages are...

Hit from the Heart Golf Fundraiser Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 1215 N 800 E, Preston, ID

Join us for our annual FCMC Healthcare Foundation “Hit from the Heart” Golf Fundraiser. Contact Allyson Wadsworth at 208.852.4132 or awadsworth@fcmc.org to register or for sponsorships. 18 Hole 4...