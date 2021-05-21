Roundup events calendar

(ROUNDUP, MT) Live events are coming to Roundup.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roundup:

The 1st Annual Cleavesfest Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT

The 1st Annual Cleavesfest is on Facebook. To connect with The 1st Annual Cleavesfest, join Facebook today.

HPHS Modern Band Concert Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Get ready to rock! Kick off our Jim Knapp Golf Tournament weekend with a free concert by the Modern Band from Huntley Project High School. Donations happily accepted. Please bring a lawn chair!

Tris Munsick and The Innocents featuring Teka Brock Larson Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT

As on of the top acts in the region, Tris Munsick & the Innocents continue to climb sharing their brand of Western country with audiences near and far. They have broken the mold with their unique...

Homesteader Days Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Details of the event will be updated as we go! Check back for updates on musical acts and event protocols for 2021! Thanks for following! The 57th Annual Homesteader Days event will kick off the...