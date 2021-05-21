newsbreak-logo
Roundup, MT

Roundup events calendar

Roundup Updates
 1 day ago

(ROUNDUP, MT) Live events are coming to Roundup.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roundup:

The 1st Annual Cleavesfest

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT

The 1st Annual Cleavesfest is on Facebook. To connect with The 1st Annual Cleavesfest, join Facebook today.

HPHS Modern Band Concert

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Get ready to rock! Kick off our Jim Knapp Golf Tournament weekend with a free concert by the Modern Band from Huntley Project High School. Donations happily accepted. Please bring a lawn chair!

Tris Munsick and The Innocents featuring Teka Brock Larson

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley, MT

As on of the top acts in the region, Tris Munsick & the Innocents continue to climb sharing their brand of Western country with audiences near and far. They have broken the mold with their unique...

Learn More
Homesteader Days

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Details of the event will be updated as we go! Check back for updates on musical acts and event protocols for 2021! Thanks for following! The 57th Annual Homesteader Days event will kick off the...

Roundup Updates

Roundup, MT
ABOUT

With Roundup Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

