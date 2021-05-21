Events on the Maricopa calendar

(MARICOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Maricopa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Maricopa area:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Bakersfield, CA 93311

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

OKTOBERFEST SPorts Car Races Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

NEW TRACK CONFIGURATION! Details coming soon. The Vintage Auto Racing Association invites you to Vara’s Oktoberfest Races at Buttonwillow Raceway Park featuring all Vara Run Groups This event will...

CRA (California Roadrace Association) Series Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Track Configuration 26 Counter-Clockwise Download Best WordPress Themes Free DownloadDownload WordPress Themes FreePremium WordPress Themes DownloadDownload WordPress Themes Freefree download...

VARA UNIVERSITY 2021 Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

YOU ARE INVITED to join us July 10th-11th 2021 for the “University of VARA”. The two day school will once again be held at Buttonwillow Raceway Park. The curriculum will include classroom...

Buttonwillow CW13 - 35 CAR LIMIT - OPEN TRACK Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

35 CAR LIMIT | 8 HOURS TRACK TIME | NO SESSIONS/NO GROUPS SoCal Drivers Club is here to provide experienced drivers a chance to participate in one of our private track days. Our private day is not...