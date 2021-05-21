newsbreak-logo
Boardman, OR

Live events coming up in Boardman

Posted by 
Boardman Updates
Boardman Updates
 1 day ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Boardman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boardman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h7Br_0a7CkVQ000

Cool Rides Car Show

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

July 10th, 2020 – Poker Run and Dinner, McKenzie Park - 6:30pm. July 11th, 2020 – Cool Rides Car Show, McKenzie Park - 7:00am to 3:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtZ0c_0a7CkVQ000

Bouncin Bins Inflatable 5k Fun Run & Color Wars!

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Run, bounce, jump, dive and slide through Hermiston’s first Inflatable 5k Fun Run! Compete for the best time or just have fun conquering the inflatables with your family, friends and teammates...

Hermiston 125

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Hermiston 125 at Hermiston, Oregon, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaJur_0a7CkVQ000

Umatilla County Fair

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 515 W Orchard Ave, Hermiston, OR

If you're looking for something really fun to do this summer, visit Umatilla County Fair. From concerts and livestock auctions to pro rodeos and carnival rides, there are entertainment options for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oO8j0_0a7CkVQ000

Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation Scramble for Scholarships

Umatilla, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 709 Willamette Street, Umatilla, OR 97882

This four-person, 18-hole scramble is to raise funds for medical scholarships for our local students totaling over $375,000 in recent years

Boardman Updates

Boardman Updates

Boardman, OR
ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hermiston, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Kids Fishing Derby Set for Saturday

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the city of Umatilla and Rogers Toyota to present the Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 22. The derby takes place at Fountain Pond in the McNary nature area and is open to kids 14 and under. It goes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and is free to attend; registration is not required.
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton events coming soon

1. Lunch & Learn, Stop the Bleed (virtual/in-person); 2. BackFire Station "Rally in the Blues"; 3. Healthy Cooking for Seniors on a Budget (virtual); 4. May 17, 2021—SonBridge Volunteer & Staff Breakfast; 5. Walla Walla Choral Society's "Choir In The Vines" ~~POSTPONED~~;
Hermiston, ORKEPR

Hermiston city leaders to host spring bazaar this weekend

HERMISTON, Ore. — This weekend the City of Hermiston's Parks & Recreation crew and Hermiston Community Center are teaming up for its annual Hermiston Spring Bazaar. Hermiston city leaders tell Action News it will be the largest local vendor bazaar in eastern Oregon. "This year with all of the COVID...
Hermiston, OREast Oregonian

Hatrockhounds gear up for rock and gem show

HERMISTON — After a one-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, members of the Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society are looking forward to their annual rock and gem show. Nature’s Treasures Under Foot: Rock & Gem Show 2021 is Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for ages 60 and up and free for kids 12 and under. Safety protocols will be observed, including masks and social distancing.
Umatilla, OREast Oregonian

5/15 Meetings

ECHO SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Echo Community School, 600 Gerone St., Echo. (541-376-8436) HELIX CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Helix City Hall, 119 Columbia St., Helix. (541-457-2521) PENDLETON YOUTH COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Intermountain ESD office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-6711) TUESDAY, MAY 18. ATHENA CEMETERY DISTRICT, 5:30 p.m., Athena City...
Hermiston, ORPosted by
102.7 KORD

Hermiston Spring Bazaar is ON for This Saturday

As you hear about more things opening up and events taking place, you can add the Hermiston Spring Bazaar to that list. It will be at the Hermiston Community Center parking lot on South highway 395. The Hermiston Spring Bazaar features artists from throughout the Pacific Northwest. When I use...
Hermiston, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Junior Academy Hosting Kindergarten Roundup on Friday

Hermiston Junior Academy, 1300 N.W. Academy Lane, is hosting Kindergarten Round-Up Visitation Day this Friday, May 14 for prospective students who will be 5 years old by this coming Sept. 1. The event is free to attend. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be fun activities and prizes....
Hermiston, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Pilot Program Aims to Give Financial Boost to Restaurants

Hermiston restaurants will get a shot in the arm in an effort to help them beat the pandemic blues. The shot, to be administered by the city of Hermiston and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, will be in the form of $10 gift cards that will be distributed to residents. The goal, said Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan, is not just to get some cash flowing into the restaurants, but to get the eat-at-home crowd – which has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic – to dine out more these days.
Pendleton, ORPosted by
Pendleton Dispatch

Events on the Pendleton calendar

1. Live Comedy with Brad Upton (Finally) | Marcus Whitman Hotel; 2. Walking Moai - Join a Walking Group!; 3. American Heart Association CPR & First Aid; 4. May 7 - May 8th Blues Crew Work Parties - Buck Creek/NF Umatilla Trails; 5. Healthy Cooking Demonstration at College Place Farmer's Market;
Boardman, OREast Oregonian

Summer program offers kids’ fun in Boardman

BOARDMAN — As summer approaches, parents are encouraged to register their children for FUNtastic Kidz or Teen Summer. The programs will offer activities and lunch at no charge in separate sessions for kids ages 5-12 and 12-17. Coordinated by the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center in conjunction with the Morrow County School District, the program runs Monday, June 21, through Thursday, July 22. The time for kids ages 5-12 is from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and for those ages 12-17 it runs from 1:15-4 p.m.
Umatilla, OREast Oregonian

Bikers rev up for awareness motorcycle run

BOARDMAN — A motorcycle event to raise awareness and money for BikerDown is planned in Morrow and Umatilla counties. With the nice weather upon us, people are encouraged to watch out for an increase in motorcyclists on the road. BikerDown also strives to create a proactive riding culture to help maintain safety.
Hermiston, OREast Oregonian

Musical acts tune up for cystic fibrosis fundraiser

HERMISTON — Brewer’s Grade Band and Soul Patch The Duo will perform for the Breath of Life fundraiser in Hermiston. The event is Saturday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Pavilion, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 and up.
Umatilla County, ORHermiston Herald

By the Way: Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner canceled

The Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner set to take place on May 15 will be combined with next year’s event instead. In a letter to sponsors, Fair Manager Angie McNalley said that Umatilla County moving back to high risk restrictions for COVID-19 would not allow the fair to hold a full event, and after speaking with the county health department about different options, the fair board agreed it did not want to cut anyone from the guest list.
Boardman, OREast Oregonian

Boardman Pool hosts water safety event

BOARDMAN — A Water Safety Day is planned by the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center. The family-friendly event is geared for children ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. Participants will have an opportunity to swim with a mermaid, get fitted with a lifejacket, watch a rescue demonstration, participate in a swim level test and visit with officials from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office marine patrol, including an opportunity to take a boat ride.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Pendleton Aquatic Center to reopen under new rules

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Aquatic Center is opening for the first since 2019, but what its reopening looks like is highly dependent on Umatilla County’s COVID-19 risk level. In an interview, Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said the pool will reopen on June 12 after spending 2020 dormant. Hughes...