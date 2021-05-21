Live events coming up in Boardman

(BOARDMAN, OR) Boardman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boardman area:

Cool Rides Car Show Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

July 10th, 2020 – Poker Run and Dinner, McKenzie Park - 6:30pm. July 11th, 2020 – Cool Rides Car Show, McKenzie Park - 7:00am to 3:00PM

Bouncin Bins Inflatable 5k Fun Run & Color Wars! Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Run, bounce, jump, dive and slide through Hermiston’s first Inflatable 5k Fun Run! Compete for the best time or just have fun conquering the inflatables with your family, friends and teammates...

Hermiston 125 Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Hermiston 125 at Hermiston, Oregon, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm

Umatilla County Fair Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 515 W Orchard Ave, Hermiston, OR

If you're looking for something really fun to do this summer, visit Umatilla County Fair. From concerts and livestock auctions to pro rodeos and carnival rides, there are entertainment options for...

Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation Scramble for Scholarships Umatilla, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 709 Willamette Street, Umatilla, OR 97882

This four-person, 18-hole scramble is to raise funds for medical scholarships for our local students totaling over $375,000 in recent years