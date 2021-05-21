newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CDC: Don’t Kiss and Snuggle Your Chicken!

By David Drew
Posted by 
B105
B105
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Attention Northland chicken owners! The Centers For Disease Control has issued an alert regarding salmonella outbreaks that have been linked to contact with backyard poultry. According to the CDC, 163 people have been reported ill from 43 states and 1/3 of the sick people are children under 5. While 34 of those people needed hospitalization, thankfully no deaths have been reported. They also add that the actual number of sick people is likely to be much higher than the reported number, as many people likely recovered on their own and never got tested for salmonella.

b105country.com
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Chicken Coop#Chicken Eggs#Salmonella Poisoning#Sick Kids#Pets#Food Poisoning#Cdc#Snuggle Your Chicken#Tibetan#Salmonella Germs#Dogs#Backyard Poultry#Cook Eggs#Sick People#Egg Dishes#Chicks#Animal Photos#Collect Eggs#Handle Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureLifehacker

It's Your Mouth, But Please Stop Kissing Poultry, CDC Says

Look: we know that we’ve heard a lot from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the past year. What were they supposed to do? We’ve been living during a global pandemic caused by a virus never-before-seen in humans, and we all had/have a lot to learn. But...
Agriculturefox29.com

CDC warns Americans not to hug, kiss chickens amid salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cautioning Americans not to "kiss or snuggle backyard poultry" out of concern of growing salmonella cases linked to chickens. The agency issued the warning Thursday on its website. Salmonella are bacteria that come from contaminated food or environment. Symptoms...
Agriculturenripulse.com

CDC warns against poultry-related Salmonella outbreak

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned backyard poultry farmers that their chickens may be linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak. The notice of investigation, posted late Thursday, said that 163 people are confirmed to have fallen sick across 43 states, reports...
Agriculturehealthday.com

Backyard Poultry Tied to Salmonella Outbreak in Dozens of States: CDC

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry have sickened 163 people in 43 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. As of May 20, 34 people had been hospitalized, but no deaths had been reported. One-third of the confirmed cases...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Be cautious cuddling chickens CDC says

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The CDC recently announced that 163 people in 43 states were reported to have caught Salmonella, and a common thread is contact with backyard chickens. Lots of folks have chickens in South Dakota, the Administrator of Rapid City Hens, Cody Brown, has an idea as...
AgriculturePosted by
SlashGear

CDC says backyard chickens are behind another big outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a new investigation advisory warning that backyard chickens are likely the cause of another big Salmonella outbreak across dozens of states. According to the agency, there were 163 reports of people who had become ill due to Salmonella related to this outbreak.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

How to prevent getting salmonella from chickens

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is waring people to limit contact with chickens. This after concerns are being raised about chickens spreading salmonella across 43 states, including Illinois. Children under five make up one-third of the cases. Terwelp Poultry owner, Seth Terwelp, said this...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

US CDC believes that string of Salmonella infections is linked to backyard poultry

The CDC recently posted an investigation notice regarding outbreaks of Salmonella. In a statement issued on 20 May, the agency said that public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. Thus far, there have been 163 people reported ill from 43 states and 34 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Interviews with sick people show that contact with backyard poultry is the likely source of the outbreaks.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

163 People Sick in 43 States From Contact With This, CDC Warns

We've probably all been washing our hands a little extra this past year, but unfortunately not always when it's most necessary. That's according to an advisory this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, who are pointing to one single source as the cause of a massive, nationwide outbreak of Salmonella. This is super important information going into the season of farmers markets and shopping for fresh groceries.
Public HealthLifehacker

If You Have Allergies, Don't Ditch Your Mask Yet

If you’re fully vaccinated, you may be looking forward to using your masks less and less often now that the CDC has said fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in many situations. But if you have allergies to dust or pollen, it might be worth keeping them around. Pollen...