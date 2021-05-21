Live events Sonora — what’s coming up

(SONORA, TX) Sonora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

Ozona Movie Night Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 22 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Trokiando Weed Wash Detail presents Ozona Movie Night. Sponsored by local business, admissions is free.

Memorial service Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 9th St, Ozona, TX

Find the obituary of James M. Hearne (1936 - 2020) from Ozona, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Kids Kingdom at New Beginnings Ozona Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.