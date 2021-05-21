newsbreak-logo
Sonora, TX

Live events Sonora — what’s coming up

Sonora News Beat
 1 day ago

(SONORA, TX) Sonora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EriZx_0a7CkQ0N00

Ozona Movie Night

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 22 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Trokiando Weed Wash Detail presents Ozona Movie Night. Sponsored by local business, admissions is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfjRc_0a7CkQ0N00

Memorial service

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 9th St, Ozona, TX

Find the obituary of James M. Hearne (1936 - 2020) from Ozona, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaFd1_0a7CkQ0N00

Kids Kingdom at New Beginnings Ozona

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

