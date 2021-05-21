Crane events coming soon

(CRANE, TX) Live events are coming to Crane.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane:

Toy & Collectible Expo: Odessa Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Get your Toy & Collectible Expo: Odessa Tickets at Ector County Coliseum Barn G by ConLive Hybrid Conventions from Tixr

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 3952 E 42nd St # G, Odessa, TX

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event at Cheers to Paint Studio - Odessa,TX, 3952 E 42ND St Suite G, Odessa, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:30 pm

Holy Ghost Fire Women's and Teen Girls Conference Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1101 South Crane Avenue, Odessa, TX 79763

Casa De Mi Padre Odessa Church will host its 2nd annual free women's and teens conference on June 12th.

On the Border Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Technique class only. Each month we'll show a different technique and provide fabric for you to make a small sample of the border as well as the instructions.

Golf Summer Camp Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 7500 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Let’s head to the driving range! Campers will learn how to putt and chip, and use a full swing to send the ball flying! Ages 6yrs and Up Camp Times: Monday - Thursday 8:30AM - 11:30AM Session 1...