Kingman, KS

Live events coming up in Kingman

Kingman Updates
 1 day ago

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingman area:

Sweet T's Bakery and Pie Shop Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Sweet T's Bakery and Pie Shop will officially open its doors Friday, May 21st! Join us as we also welcome them and celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 pm that day! What treats are you ready to...

Noe Ortiz Memorial Golf Tournament

Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Online registration is open! Go to www.4evernoe.com. 8am and 1:30pm tee times. Noon lunch. “Your life is your message to the world. Make sure it’s inspiring.” These words ring true in my heart as...

Garage Sale Youth Fundraiser

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Coronado St, Kingman, KS

Youth of Covenant Assembly are raising funds for summer youth Camp. Friday 5/21 at 2:00 PM - 8 PM Saturday 5/22 at 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM we have varieties of things to sell. Come and support them.

Prairie Smoke LIVE @ Cheney Lake Marina

Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 9912 S Titan Rd, Cheney, KS

Free concert to kick off the summer season at Cheney Lake! Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the best in classic county and red dirt!

to be rescheduled-Landslide: FleetwoodMac trib at Kingman Theater - Kingman KS

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 237 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Playing the Kingman Historic Theater in Kingman KS More info at https://http://www.facebook.com/kingmantheatre/

ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

