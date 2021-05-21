Live events coming up in Kingman
(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Kingman area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Sweet T's Bakery and Pie Shop will officially open its doors Friday, May 21st! Join us as we also welcome them and celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 pm that day! What treats are you ready to...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Online registration is open! Go to www.4evernoe.com. 8am and 1:30pm tee times. Noon lunch. “Your life is your message to the world. Make sure it’s inspiring.” These words ring true in my heart as...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 400 Coronado St, Kingman, KS
Youth of Covenant Assembly are raising funds for summer youth Camp. Friday 5/21 at 2:00 PM - 8 PM Saturday 5/22 at 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM we have varieties of things to sell. Come and support them.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 9912 S Titan Rd, Cheney, KS
Free concert to kick off the summer season at Cheney Lake! Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the best in classic county and red dirt!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 237 N Main St, Kingman, KS
Playing the Kingman Historic Theater in Kingman KS More info at https://http://www.facebook.com/kingmantheatre/