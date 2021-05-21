newsbreak-logo
Hobart, OK

Events on the Hobart calendar

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 1 day ago

(HOBART, OK) Hobart is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rI7sL_0a7CkKxF00

Big Daddy Weave

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Big Daddy Weave at Hoyt Shadid Park - City Government, Altus, OK 73521, Altus, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 02:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bb05w_0a7CkKxF00

Bad Luck Bash

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 14681 Oklahoma 44A, Lone Wolf, OK 73655

Celebrate Friday the 13th with some bad dancing and good company!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WteeG_0a7CkKxF00

Early Man, PG

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xtt8_0a7CkKxF00

Jacob Armitage Live @ JD’s Hideaway

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Jacob Armitage coming in from Texas for an acoustic show! 8:00 show time!

Nobody, R

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

Nobody, R at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 06:00 pm

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Friday The 13th#Sun May#Altus Afb Theater#Celebrate Friday#In Person Attendance#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Live Content#Remote Audiences#Hoyt Shadid Park#Show Time#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#Bars#Shadid
