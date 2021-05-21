Events on the Hobart calendar

(HOBART, OK) Hobart is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

Big Daddy Weave Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Big Daddy Weave at Hoyt Shadid Park - City Government, Altus, OK 73521, Altus, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 02:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Bad Luck Bash Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 14681 Oklahoma 44A, Lone Wolf, OK 73655

Celebrate Friday the 13th with some bad dancing and good company!

Early Man, PG Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant...

Jacob Armitage Live @ JD’s Hideaway Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Jacob Armitage coming in from Texas for an acoustic show! 8:00 show time!

Nobody, R Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

Nobody, R at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 06:00 pm