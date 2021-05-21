Live events Burney — what’s coming up
(BURNEY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Burney calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burney area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM
Address: 33883 California 44, Shingletown, CA 96088
Hear the testimony of life transformation and learn what the Good News Rescue Mission is doing to help those in need.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: 405 E Colombero Dr, McCloud, CA
Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors Scout Hall - 405 E. Colombero Drive For Agenda and Supporting Documents click here\n
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 37392 Highway 299 E, Burney, CA 96013
Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!
Shasta Area (Burney) CA, 4 Hour CCW Renewal Course, 5/23/21, 8AM-12PM. Hat Creek Rifle and Pistol Club. Covers all local counties.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM
Address: CA-299, Burney, CA
NFI Live Fire CCW Renewal Course! This class is designed to introduce the returning pistol shooter to basic defensive shooting and provide an exciting way for CCW Holders to renew their California...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013