LAKE ROUSSEAU — Bill Burgess of Lake Rousseau RV and Fishing said bluegill are hitting, but they’re only medium-sized fish. The quantity and quality hasn’t been good, but they are biting on the edge of the weeds on the breaks. Catfish are on the banks at night, try throwing any preferred catfish bait on the bottom with a slip sinker and waiting for them to hit. Bass are biting on topwater baits and big worms, they seem to be in the grass and on the edge of the grass early morning and late evening.