Eureka events coming soon

(EUREKA, MT) Eureka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Farmed and Foraged Dinner Olney, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 8775 U.S. 93, Olney, MT 59927

Chef Chris DiMaio from Montana Craft Kitchen creates a unique culinary experience from local produce and forest foraging.

David Walburn and Michael Atherton Duo Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Indian Springs Rd, Eureka, MT

Smooth vocals and top instrumentals. What a treat to have this duo perform in north Lincoln County! Lots of great tunes that will let you, as David Walburn muses, “...share the dream of life under...

Jarod Kerney At Jerry's Saloon Fortine, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 1st St S, Fortine, MT

Jarod Kerney At Jerry's Saloon at Jerry’s Saloon, 205 1st. ST. S., Fortine, MT 59918, West Glacier, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Reprise Concert Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Indian Springs Rd, Eureka, MT

Connie Deebel heads up a band you will thoroughly enjoy. Featuring music from the Summer of Love and other oldies, this band will have you dancing in no time. Their motto is Back in Harmony! They...

Monthly Meditation at the Creative Arts Center Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 1st Ave W, Eureka, MT

Are you yearning for a change in your life? Do you feel alone and disconnected from those around you? If so, join Shays Holistics Spiritual Community at the Creative Arts Center. Each month we...