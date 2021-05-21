newsbreak-logo
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing calendar: Coming events

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 1 day ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wyalusing area:

SamsClub at Deep Roots Hard Cider

Sugar Run, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 348 Back Rd, Sugar Run, PA

Enjoy live music and your favorite hard cider with SamsClub (formally known as The Redeyes Acoustic). Deep Roots Hard Cider is nestled in the southeast corner of Bradford County in Sugar Run, PA...

Wyalusing Youth Soccer Fundraiser at Grovedale Winery

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament for the WAYS. Food Truck and beverages available. Will run simultaneously with the car show.

EYE95@ WOODYS ALE HOUSE THANKSGIVING EVE

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 Main St, Towanda, PA

EYE95 PLAYING TRIBUTE TO THE 1990S ALTERNATIVE and GRUNGE MUSIC SCENE

Family Fun Day

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Family Fun Day at Grovedale! We invite you to come on over to Grovedale and enjoy some fun activities. We will be hosting a car show, Cornhole fundraiser, food truck, and more.

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms — Grovedale Family Winery - Pennsylvania Wines

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms makes their return to Grovedale! If you are looking for a good time out , this event is for you ! If you like goats, yoga or wine, we have it all. There are no...

Learn More
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Wyalusing, PAMorning Times

NTL track athletes get final tuneup before districts

ATHENS — NTL athletes got one last tuneup before districts in the NTL Coaches’ Invitational. While the event was a non-scoring meet this year, there were some huge performances on the night. Wyalusing senior Kashawn Cameron shattered the Rams school record in the long jump with a leap of 22-feet,...
Wyalusing, PAPosted by
Wyalusing News Watch

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Wyalusing

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wyalusing: 1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,550 per week; 2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 3. Registered Nurse - RN Medical Surgical - MS; 4. Packaging Position; 5. Recruiter; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. General Laborer; 8. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,500 per week; 9. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2232 per week in PA; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $1,566 per week;
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Amid middle mile expansion, Towanda Township to assess broadband needs

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Towanda Township Supervisors will be assessing the municipality’s broadband needs as Bradford County, through the Progress Authority, works on its second loop of fiber optic broadband infrastructure, which will include the township, as Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative finalizes plans for its own fiber infrastructure. Last year, the...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

COVID-19 vaccine numbers continue to rise in Bradford County

TOWANDA — More than 16,000 Bradford County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including over 13,000 who have completed their vaccine series. Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 13,808 are now fully vaccinated. This is 1,305 more than last week. Another 2,999 residents have...
Wyalusing, PAPosted by
Wyalusing News Watch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Wyalusing

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wyalusing: 1. General Surgery Locums - Summer in the Poconos - Two Weeks Per Month; 2. Recruiter; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant; 5. Janitorial/Cleaner; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $92,000/Year + $7,500-$12,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Truck Driver Class A Local Home Daily 1100 to 1300 per week Dedicated; 8. Seasonal Auto Detailer; 9. Lab Specialist; 10. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week;
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Bradford County Court Briefs

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:. Dylan J. Olmstead, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a...
Wyalusing, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Wyalusing boys and girls T&F notch pair of wins at Wellsboro

The Wyalusing girls and boys each notched a pair of wins at Wellsboro on Friday. For the girls Wyalusing beat NEB 115-17 and Wellsboro 88-60 and Wellsboro beat NEB 117-7. On the boys side Wyalusing beat Wellsboro 77-69 and they beat NEB 108-32, while Wellsboro beat NEB 87-46. For the...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Pickett announces Digital Literacy Grants for Bradford County

HARRISBURG — Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties were recently awarded state grants aimed at strengthening the area’s workforce through technology training, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna). The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG), administered by the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), are in the following amounts:. Bradford...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

National Day of Prayer celebration returns to Bradford County

TOWANDA BOROUGH — After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, the local National Day of Prayer celebration returned to the Bradford County Courthouse steps Thursday as speakers called on God to help the state and national government, law enforcement and first responders, military, children and educators, the unborn, and those who will deal with COVID-19 and the medical workers who care for them.
Wyalusing, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Natural gas welcomed in Wyalusing

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – After many years of discussions and planning, officials gathered on the grounds of the Wyalusing Area School District Wednesday morning as part of a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate a natural gas expansion project that will bring natural gas service to the district this summer, and then to the surrounding township and Wyalusing Borough through two other phases of construction.
Wyalusing, PAPosted by
Wyalusing News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wyalusing

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wyalusing: 1. General Surgery Locums - Summer in the Poconos - Two Weeks Per Month; 2. Truck Driver - Paid on-the-job Training; 3. Covid Testing Nurse - $60/hour; 4. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel LVN/LPN - $44.35/Hour $1596/Weekly; 5. Full-Time Shipt Shopper; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. Lab Specialist I- Swing shift; 8. Food Service Worker; 9. Seasonal Auto Detailer; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $85,000/Year + $15,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

New banner program looking for more Bradford County Heroes

TOWANDA BOROUGH – New Bradford County Heroes banners are expected to start going up within the next two weeks, but Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller said there are still plenty available. These banners will replace the military banners that have adorned Main Street and the John B. Merrill...