Wyalusing calendar: Coming events

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wyalusing area:

SamsClub at Deep Roots Hard Cider Sugar Run, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 348 Back Rd, Sugar Run, PA

Enjoy live music and your favorite hard cider with SamsClub (formally known as The Redeyes Acoustic). Deep Roots Hard Cider is nestled in the southeast corner of Bradford County in Sugar Run, PA...

Wyalusing Youth Soccer Fundraiser at Grovedale Winery Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament for the WAYS. Food Truck and beverages available. Will run simultaneously with the car show.

EYE95@ WOODYS ALE HOUSE THANKSGIVING EVE Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 Main St, Towanda, PA

EYE95 PLAYING TRIBUTE TO THE 1990S ALTERNATIVE and GRUNGE MUSIC SCENE

Family Fun Day Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Family Fun Day at Grovedale! We invite you to come on over to Grovedale and enjoy some fun activities. We will be hosting a car show, Cornhole fundraiser, food truck, and more.

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms — Grovedale Family Winery - Pennsylvania Wines Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms makes their return to Grovedale! If you are looking for a good time out , this event is for you ! If you like goats, yoga or wine, we have it all. There are no...