Atlanta, GA

CHATTAHOOCHE FOOD WORKS PRESENTS UNOFFICIAL SUMMER KICK-OFF ON SATURDAY, JUNE 5

adventuresinatlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChattahoochee Food Hall and iHeart Radio Atlanta have teamed up to present a fun-filled, daytime event on Saturday, June 5 from 11:00* am to 3:00 pm. The first Unofficial Summer Kick-Off for the newly opened food hall. Owned/Operated by Robert Montwaid, will feature partner Andrew Zimmern, Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef along with iHeart DJ Luis Toro, and a few new food hall culinarians: Philly G Steaks, LoRusso’s Italian Market, and Smoked Pearl — all offering a taste of whats to come this summer.

adventuresinatlanta.com
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Atlanta, GAoneedm.com

Clubbing in Atlanta

Electronic dance music atlases is constantly happening and very hot music in America and Europe nowadays. DJs spinning irresistible records in clubs across the globe are always on the lookout for new talent. If you wish to be among the top DJs around, then you should ensure that you possess the very best electronic dance music Atlanta tickets so that you may be known as one of the most renowned DJs in the business. Such ticket would entitle you to roam around and play in nightclubs and other posh places. It is therefore important to purchase such tickets in advance to avoid disappointments. Let us look at some of the fabulous places where you could experience the true flavor of electronic dance music.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...