CHATTAHOOCHE FOOD WORKS PRESENTS UNOFFICIAL SUMMER KICK-OFF ON SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Chattahoochee Food Hall and iHeart Radio Atlanta have teamed up to present a fun-filled, daytime event on Saturday, June 5 from 11:00* am to 3:00 pm. The first Unofficial Summer Kick-Off for the newly opened food hall. Owned/Operated by Robert Montwaid, will feature partner Andrew Zimmern, Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef along with iHeart DJ Luis Toro, and a few new food hall culinarians: Philly G Steaks, LoRusso’s Italian Market, and Smoked Pearl — all offering a taste of whats to come this summer.adventuresinatlanta.com