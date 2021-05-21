newsbreak-logo
Franklinville, NY

What’s up Franklinville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 1 day ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHvMo_0a7Ck5nb00

Para Expeditions with Amy Perry

Hinsdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3830 McMahon Rd, Hinsdale, NY

Hinsdale House Restoration Project Present this Exclusive Ghost tour featuring Amy Perry Lane from para Expeditions on Saturday June 5th 2020. Your experience will include a tour of the Grounds...

Learn More

New Date - Madison Paranormal

Hinsdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3830 McMahon Rd, Hinsdale, NY

Hinsdale House Restoration Project Present this Exclusive Ghost tour featuring Teenage Paranormal Investigator Sensation Madison Smith From Davenport Iowa (Madison Paranormal Investigations) She...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyHok_0a7Ck5nb00

Hinsdale House Ghost Hunt

Hinsdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 3830 McMahon Road, Hinsdale, NY 14743

Our Ghost Hunts at The Hinsdale House in Hinsdale, New York are not for the faint of heart.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5JnY_0a7Ck5nb00

John Freeman Garage Auction

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

ESTATE AUCTION “THE JOHN FREEMAN ESTATE” SATURDAY, MAY 22 @ 10 AM 9 SOUTH ST CUBA, NY 14727 1971 CHEVELLE/MALIBU L6 4DSD 6 CYL 38K, 1962 LYMAN 22’ CABIN CUDDY BOAT W/TRAILER, CLARK 500-Y25...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQY2A_0a7Ck5nb00

Summer at the Stone House: Vince Martonis — Ellicottville Now

Machias, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9824 NY-16, Machias, NY

The Summer at the Stone House event series starts out the year 2021 with Vince Martonis and Identifying Glass Bottles! He will be discussing how to identify old glass bottles. We have all seen...

Learn More
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County Veteran Services to conduct June sessions

OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, the healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have. He will be available in:. • Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., June...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday

OLEAN — There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday. There have now been 5,350 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those reported Friday, there were 12 women and 12 men. There have now been 2,990 confirmed cases among women and 2,614 cases with men.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Area students ready for Soap Box Derby after year without

When the area soap box derby event was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hopes of local students racing their manufactured vehicles to a victory were put on hold. But despite the restrictions and closings, the program is still up and running. The annual Jamestown Area Soap...
Conewango Valley, NYWGRZ TV

Celebrating WNY: Valley View Cheese

CONEWANGO VALLEY, N.Y. — Channel 2 celebrates all of Western New York. Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill headed into the heart of the Southern Tier on Wednesday. Valley View Cheese is located in Conewango Valley, in Cattaraugus County. They have a plant which produces dairy products, and they sell other Amish made cheeses, and gift items like toys and blankets.
Franklinville, NYTimes-Herald

Franklinville couple open new True Value Hardward store

FRANKLINVILLE — A Franklinville couple began looking for a local business to invest in when they recently retired. Pete and Sherrill Sciortino lived in New England, where they both worked for U-Haul, for many years, while maintaining a summer home in Franklinville. Pete first moved from the Buffalo area to...
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Youth of the Week: Olivia Marshall

Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Olivia Marshall. Olivia is the daughter of Jessica Marshall and is a senior at Portville Central School. Olivia has done much for her community through volunteer service. She has worked...
Hinsdale, NYBradford Era

“Vivian” heading to Westminster Dog Show from Hinsdale, N.Y.

HINSDALE, N.Y. — When Vivian, a German Shorthaired Pointer, is outside the show ring she is described as being a bit silly and something of a diva. Inside the ring, however, she is a whole different dog and quite the professional. That was the word from Vivian’s owner, Lindsey Nicholas...
Cattaraugus, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus, Allegany sheriffs reelected to NY association positions

ALBANY — The New York State Sheriffs' Association recently elected its officers and Executive Committee members at the 2021 Spring Training Conference. Members reelected Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb to serve on the executive committee and Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney as a trustee of the Sheriffs' Association. Whitcomb and...