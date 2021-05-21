What’s up Franklinville: Local events calendar

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

Para Expeditions with Amy Perry Hinsdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3830 McMahon Rd, Hinsdale, NY

Hinsdale House Restoration Project Present this Exclusive Ghost tour featuring Amy Perry Lane from para Expeditions on Saturday June 5th 2020. Your experience will include a tour of the Grounds...

New Date - Madison Paranormal Hinsdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3830 McMahon Rd, Hinsdale, NY

Hinsdale House Restoration Project Present this Exclusive Ghost tour featuring Teenage Paranormal Investigator Sensation Madison Smith From Davenport Iowa (Madison Paranormal Investigations) She...

Hinsdale House Ghost Hunt Hinsdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 3830 McMahon Road, Hinsdale, NY 14743

Our Ghost Hunts at The Hinsdale House in Hinsdale, New York are not for the faint of heart.

John Freeman Garage Auction Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

ESTATE AUCTION “THE JOHN FREEMAN ESTATE” SATURDAY, MAY 22 @ 10 AM 9 SOUTH ST CUBA, NY 14727 1971 CHEVELLE/MALIBU L6 4DSD 6 CYL 38K, 1962 LYMAN 22’ CABIN CUDDY BOAT W/TRAILER, CLARK 500-Y25...

Summer at the Stone House: Vince Martonis — Ellicottville Now Machias, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 9824 NY-16, Machias, NY

The Summer at the Stone House event series starts out the year 2021 with Vince Martonis and Identifying Glass Bottles! He will be discussing how to identify old glass bottles. We have all seen...