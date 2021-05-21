Linden events coming soon

newsbreak-logo
Linden, TX

Linden Updates
 1 day ago

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Linden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

HOLLYGROVE B-DAY BASH "THE OUTSIDE EDITION" !!

Douglassville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY

Summer Dance Camp - Ages 6-10

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 Hooton St, Hughes Springs, TX

Have you heard the News? There is a studio among us! Come join our summer camp! Learn a hip hop dance, play games and see what the new studio is all about! This camp is for children ages 6 to 10...

Linden Kildare Athletics Golf Scramble

Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1313 O'Farrell Rd, Atlanta, TX

Proceeds to benefit LK Athletics 4 Person Teams Entry Fee $325 Enter team at Linden Kildare Admin Office which is located at 205 Kildare Road Linden, TX 75563. For questions call Kyle Freeman at...

The Great Locomotive Chase & Naval Battle of Port Jefferson 2021

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 E Austin St, Jefferson, TX

The Great Locomotive Chase will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 & 30 at the Historic Jefferson Railway in Downtown Jefferson. The Historic Jefferson Railway recreates the battle of the The...

Kids Fish Day

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

21st Annual ✯ Kid Fish Day Sponsored by the Pine Cone Fishing Club, the Lake O' the Pines Chamber of Commerce, and eagerly supported by community volunteers and other local businesses. The event...

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

