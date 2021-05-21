Linden events coming soon

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Linden calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY

Summer Dance Camp - Ages 6-10 Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 Hooton St, Hughes Springs, TX

Have you heard the News? There is a studio among us! Come join our summer camp! Learn a hip hop dance, play games and see what the new studio is all about! This camp is for children ages 6 to 10...

Linden Kildare Athletics Golf Scramble Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1313 O'Farrell Rd, Atlanta, TX

Proceeds to benefit LK Athletics 4 Person Teams Entry Fee $325 Enter team at Linden Kildare Admin Office which is located at 205 Kildare Road Linden, TX 75563. For questions call Kyle Freeman at...

The Great Locomotive Chase & Naval Battle of Port Jefferson 2021 Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 E Austin St, Jefferson, TX

The Great Locomotive Chase will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 & 30 at the Historic Jefferson Railway in Downtown Jefferson. The Historic Jefferson Railway recreates the battle of the The...

Kids Fish Day Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

21st Annual ✯ Kid Fish Day Sponsored by the Pine Cone Fishing Club, the Lake O' the Pines Chamber of Commerce, and eagerly supported by community volunteers and other local businesses. The event...