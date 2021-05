In a new interview with Aftershocks TV, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares was asked why the band's former lead singer Burton C. Bell seemingly tried to "sabotage" Dino's efforts to complete the 2017 album they recorded together and finally get it released. Cazares responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was something I didn't understand. If you're gonna quit, then okay, quit. Don't try to sabotage me continuing to move forward with the band. That was something I couldn't understand. I don't know why he was being a vindictive ex-girlfriend; he seemed to be very vindictive. And I was, like, 'Okay. Where is this hatred coming from?' 'Cause he hasn't spoken to me in three years, so I don't know — I really don't know. I can't get into his head and see what he was thinking. I can only go by what he said in the media and what he tried to do to me. I don't know. I don't know how to answer that question other than the fact that that was kind of fucked up what he did. It's almost like, 'If I can't have it, nobody can have it.'"