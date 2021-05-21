newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bloomfield, PA

New Bloomfield calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 1 day ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Live events are lining up on the New Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VwUu_0a7CjyrA00

Turtles of PA

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 1579 State Park Rd, Newport, PA

Stop by the stage anytime during this hour to learn about the turtles of PA. We will be giving short talks about these fascinating animals and answering any questions you may have. The stage is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFZbi_0a7CjyrA00

The Exactlys return to Grandpa's Love Shack!

Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4900 Spring Rd, Shermans Dale, PA

The Exactlys are an acoustic duo (guitar, percussion, and vocals) blending many musical styles with a focus on engaging the crowd and some of the best harmony vocals around

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwB9b_0a7CjyrA00

Tossin/Cruisin for Athletes

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come celebrate the summer and support your local athletes by joining the Newport Athletic Booster Club for a day of fun Saturday June 12th, 2021 (rain date June 19th) at the Perry County...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1wW1_0a7CjyrA00

The Mystic Alpacas

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 Meadow Grove Rd, Newport, PA

The Mystic Alpacas will be here this summer for another FANTASTIC music day! A Funky Eclectic Mix of Blues, Jazz, Rock, and Original Tunes. Enjoy your favorite wine & beer, along with fresh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpFm4_0a7CjyrA00

Butcher's Farm Market

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

Learn More
New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
2
Followers
26
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Newport, PA
Government
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Newport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
New Bloomfield, PA
City
Shermans Dale, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Musical Theater#Musical Styles#Sun May#Exactlys#Calendar#In Person Events#North 4th Street#Rain Date#Fun#Pa Season#Standup Comedy#Jazz#Live Content#Rock#Athletes#Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Perry County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Perry County Events - May 12, 2021

— — — The Ickesburg High School Alumni banquet held in May has been canceled due to COVID. The Blain School Reunion is being planned for Sept. 11. More information and invitations/reservations will be forthcoming. — — — Perry County Area Agency on Aging offering health and wellness programs. Tai...