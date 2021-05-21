New Bloomfield calendar: Coming events

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Live events are lining up on the New Bloomfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

Turtles of PA Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 1579 State Park Rd, Newport, PA

Stop by the stage anytime during this hour to learn about the turtles of PA. We will be giving short talks about these fascinating animals and answering any questions you may have. The stage is...

The Exactlys return to Grandpa's Love Shack! Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4900 Spring Rd, Shermans Dale, PA

The Exactlys are an acoustic duo (guitar, percussion, and vocals) blending many musical styles with a focus on engaging the crowd and some of the best harmony vocals around

Tossin/Cruisin for Athletes Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Come celebrate the summer and support your local athletes by joining the Newport Athletic Booster Club for a day of fun Saturday June 12th, 2021 (rain date June 19th) at the Perry County...

The Mystic Alpacas Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 Meadow Grove Rd, Newport, PA

The Mystic Alpacas will be here this summer for another FANTASTIC music day! A Funky Eclectic Mix of Blues, Jazz, Rock, and Original Tunes. Enjoy your favorite wine & beer, along with fresh...

Butcher's Farm Market Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA