Norton, KS

Norton events coming soon

Posted by 
Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 1 day ago

(NORTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Norton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norton area:

Vogelweh Gospel Service - Worship Service

Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: 5th Avenue, 67661 Kaiserslautern

The chapel is open to all attendees based on our ability to maintain our 6 feet physical distancing in the pews. Registration required.

Memorial Day Celebration & Car Show

Morland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Annual Memorial Day Celebration and Car Show with Street Dance.

PDGC Club Championship

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 16731 Pdra Rd, Norton, KS

The Prairie Dog Golf Club will host their Labor Day 4-Man Scramble on September 4th and 5th. $480 per team, meal included. **AM/PM tee times are on a first come/first serve basis. The PDGC 2021...

MTTM Limitless Conference

Penokee, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Vogelwoogstraße 6, 67659 Kaiserslautern

Freedom Outreach, Ministry to The Military Spring Conference, Limitless "Unleashing The Power of God"

Lakota Tales-Jerome Kills Small

Arapahoe, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 406 Nebraska Ave, Arapahoe, NE

Our Tales and Tails theme continues with our Humanities NE presenter: Jerome Kills Small. Jerome is an Oglala Lakota from Porcupine, South Dakota. Jerome is a storyteller for public schools...

Norton, KS
ABOUT

With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
