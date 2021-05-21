Live events Afton — what’s coming up

(AFTON, WY) Live events are coming to Afton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Afton:

Tylor & the Train Robbers Thayne, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: N Main, Thayne, WY

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Dads Bar & Steakhouse at Dads Bar & Steakhouse, 283 N Main St, Thayne, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Bear Lake County Fair with Mason Jarr Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Very much looking forward to headlining the Bear Lake County Fair country night. We will be having fun with some of our original creations as well as serving up traditional favorites. Looking...

El Vaquero Loco Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 445 Swift Creek Ln, Afton, WY

Find all the important course data and terrain in both 2D and 3D for El Vaquero Loco - 50K.

Brenn Hill Concert Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID

Brenn Hill will perform his magical Christmas Concert. He is a singer/songwriter who doesn’t just sing about the West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen. The cowboy’s...

Star Valley Half Marathon Thayne, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Race info for the 2021 Star Valley Half Marathon, with a course map, elevation profile, runner reviews, registration, results and more.