Lawsuit aims to stop Breckenridge Grand Vacations from classifying salespeople as independent contractors
A lawsuit has been filed against Breckenridge Grand Vacations for how it classifies its salespeople as independent contractors. On April 30, Arthur McMahon, who was formerly employed as a salesperson with the company, filed a class action complaint and demand for a jury trial. McMahon is challenging Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ practice of classifying its salespeople as independent contractors and is seeking to recover overtime wages and benefits for time worked while employed. He is also hoping to stop the company from classifying its salespeople as independent contractors in the future.www.summitdaily.com