Lawsuit aims to stop Breckenridge Grand Vacations from classifying salespeople as independent contractors

I was dismayed to read in the May 7 edition that the Dillon Town Council is moving forward with converting its free town parking lots to paid overnight spaces, possibly mid- to late summer, at $10 to $20 per night, which for residents would be $300 to $600 per month to park. The mayor and a council member suggested charging $1,000 to $10,000 for a year’s permit — outrageously expensive! This will especially hurt Dillon’s seasonal and year-round renters who work in Summit County as many older complexes have limited parking and residents have been given town-prepared maps and relied on the free spaces for decades. This unexpected and imminent cost on top of their rent could likely be unaffordable, causing them to move out.