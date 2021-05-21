West Wendover events coming up

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) West Wendover is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Wendover:

Dusk to Dawn Relay Race Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Description: The course is a beautiful, flat 2-mile loop on the Bonneville Salt Flats – the fastest speedway on earth – on which you (Ultra) or your team of 4, 6, or 8 will see how many miles you...

Utah Women's Four-Ball Championship West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2319 Pueblo Blvd, West Wendover, NV

36-hole four-ball stroke play event. The field will be broken into flight determined by the lowest Handicap Index of the two partners. Each player must be a current member of the UGA.

Big Red Band @ Nugget Casino, Wendover West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV

Big Red Band @ Nugget Casino, Wendover at Wendover Nugget Hotel & Casino, 101 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover, NV 89883, West Wendover, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 08:00 pm