newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawtey, FL

Live events Lawtey — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 1 day ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lawtey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIVBE_0a7Cjiym00

SWAT I – June 21 – 25, 2021 – Camp Blanding, Florida – Hosted by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 5629 FL-16 W, Starke, FL

Lodging is provided in the cost of tuition. Training Topics: • Tactical shooting • Close Quarters Battle Techniques • Vehicle Assaults • Perimeter set up • Large Structure Clearing • Small Team...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZi4s_0a7Cjiym00

Union County Historical Society Meeting

Lake Butler, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Union County Historical Society Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with Union County Historical Society Meeting, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Be4O7_0a7Cjiym00

C amp Survivor

Starke, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2266 N. Temple Ave., Starke, FL 32091

June 8 - June 11 From 9:00 am till 3:00pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dVoI_0a7Cjiym00

The FIRM Friday Open Track Day May 28th

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7266 Airport Rd, Starke, FL

Welcome to The FIRM Open Track Day! More seat time and less traffic than any track day you have ever experienced! Our Open Track days are $250 if you register early online (at least 48 hours in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkMIP_0a7Cjiym00

SNM Summer Camp

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 88 SE 75th St, Starke, FL

CAMP IS BACK! We are so excited to be back together for Camp this summer! Bring all your friends and get ready for an exciting, life-changing week! Registration is $225 and includes lodging...

Learn More
Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
6
Followers
28
Post
124
Views
ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Starke, FL
City
Lawtey, FL
Lawtey, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Track Day#Live Theater#Historical Events#Local Events#Fl Lodging#Thu May 05#Fl Camp#In Person Events#Training Topics#Live Content#Standup Comedy#June#Remote Versions#Facebook Today#Technologies#Techniques#Shooting#Tuition#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lawtey, FLPosted by
Lawtey News Watch

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Lawtey-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Inbound Sales Account Executive - Student; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Part Time Supervisor; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Retail Merchandising; 7. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Part Time Laboratory Shipping Specialist; 10. Licensed Esthetician LE Full or Part time;
Lawtey, FLPosted by
Lawtey News Watch

Work remotely in Lawtey — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 2. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02; 3. Remote Sales | Work from Home | Virtual; 4. Zoom Sales Rep | Work From Home; 5. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida;
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Lawtey, FLPosted by
Lawtey News Watch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Lawtey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lawtey: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 3. Sales Representative; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,063 per week; 5. Human Resources Coordinator; 6. Administrative Assistant - Shipyard; 7. Customer Service Associate (On-Site); 8. Retail Merchandiser; 9. Customer Communication Assistant; 10. Owner Operators Needed;