Madden, Söderlund named Athletes of the Year

By Danielle Stein
cbs19news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Seniors Paige Madden and Carl Söderlund were honored as UVA's top female and male athletes at the 2020-2021 Hoos Choice Awards. This was the second consecutive year Madden has won UVA's top female athlete of the year. Madden helped lead Virginia to its first NCAA...

