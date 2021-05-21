Stroud events calendar

(STROUD, OK) Stroud has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stroud:

Route 66 Biker Rally After Sturgis Party Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Save the dates for the 2021 Route 66 After Sturgis Party in Depew, Oklahoma. No matter if you make it or not to the Sturgis Rally this old-school biker party is one that you don’t want to miss...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Stroud, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 W 4th St, Stroud, OK

Everyone is welcome to join us for our Grief Share meetings. Contact Debbie Henley, Ministry Assistant918-968-2516 Meeting roomChurch Parlor - meeting room is

SPARKS MUD STOCK 2021 Sparks, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 346719 E 990 Rd, Sparks, OK

Music event in Sparks, OK by Rollin’ Thunder on Friday, July 16 2021

2021 YTH Camp 2 Sparks, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 347489 E 990 Rd, Sparks, OK

Assembly of God Camp, 347489 East 990 Road, Sparks, OK 74869 US - Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 12:00 PM - Saturday, Jun 5, 2021 11:00 AM CDT

Tulsa - Coastal Fashion Week Drumright, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 54560 W. Hwy. 16, E0727 Rd, Drumright, OK

Tulsa - Coastal Fashion Week at Tidewater Winery, 54560 West Highway 16, Drumright, OK 74030, Drumright, United States on Thu Jun 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm