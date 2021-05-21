newsbreak-logo
Stroud, OK

Stroud events calendar

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 1 day ago

(STROUD, OK) Stroud has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stroud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAyBc_0a7CjIE000

Route 66 Biker Rally After Sturgis Party

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Save the dates for the 2021 Route 66 After Sturgis Party in Depew, Oklahoma. No matter if you make it or not to the Sturgis Rally this old-school biker party is one that you don’t want to miss...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAuyp_0a7CjIE000

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Stroud, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 W 4th St, Stroud, OK

Everyone is welcome to join us for our Grief Share meetings. Contact Debbie Henley, Ministry Assistant918-968-2516 Meeting roomChurch Parlor - meeting room is

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XOVz_0a7CjIE000

SPARKS MUD STOCK 2021

Sparks, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 346719 E 990 Rd, Sparks, OK

Music event in Sparks, OK by Rollin’ Thunder on Friday, July 16 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNixr_0a7CjIE000

2021 YTH Camp 2

Sparks, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 347489 E 990 Rd, Sparks, OK

Assembly of God Camp, 347489 East 990 Road, Sparks, OK 74869 US - Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 12:00 PM - Saturday, Jun 5, 2021 11:00 AM CDT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcS5g_0a7CjIE000

Tulsa - Coastal Fashion Week

Drumright, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 54560 W. Hwy. 16, E0727 Rd, Drumright, OK

Tulsa - Coastal Fashion Week at Tidewater Winery, 54560 West Highway 16, Drumright, OK 74030, Drumright, United States on Thu Jun 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

