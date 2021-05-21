newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Events on the Glasgow calendar

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 1 day ago

(GLASGOW, MT) Live events are coming to Glasgow.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoFyW_0a7CjGSY00

The Spitfire Grill

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

This heart-warming blues & folk tinged musical celebrates second chances, following Percy, a young woman who dreams of a new start in a small Wisconsin town. Her unique idea to save the struggling...

Learn More

Baskerville!

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor) turns the classic stories of Sherlock Holmes upside down in this fast paced who-dunnit comedy, featuring 3 actors playing over 100 roles!

Learn More

Dames at Sea

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

A star is born in this the tap-dancing musical extravaganza about a young chorus girl who, with help of some energetic sailors, saves the day and proves the show must go on! Don’t miss the debut...

Learn More

Terms of Endearment

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064jeE_0a7CjGSY00

Mental Health Awareness Walk

Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 54141 US-2, Glasgow, MT

Join us in walking to show our support for those struggling with mental health and to spread awareness in our community! We will be wearing GREEN! Refreshments provided afterward. Please reach out...

Learn More
Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
3
Followers
9
Post
25
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Mcmurtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Saves The Day#Community Events#Comedy Star#Mt#Live Content#In Person Attendance#Live Formats#Refreshments#Remote Audiences#Digital Formats#Drama#Pulitzer Prize#Digital Tools#Author Larry Mcmurtry#Walking#Social#Fort Peck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Related
Charleston, MSPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Charleston events coming up

1. Day Party/Pop-up Shop; 2. GOAL DIGGER PARTY “Sip & Network Edition”; 3. Music Tourism Convention - Cleveland, Mississippi 2021; 4. Big Boogie Fan Appreciation Concert @ Main Attraction; 5. Pathways of Healing Through The Power Of The HOLY SPIRIT;
Europeheraldstandard.com

Something to celebrate

Dracula’s castle in Transylvania, Romania is hopping these days – just in time for World Dracula Day next Wednesday. A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”
BusinessThe Drum

Close Shave by Saatchi & Saatchi

EE has gone to extremes to demonstrate the performance of its 4G and 5G network, enlisting the help of Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and Kevin Bacon to do so. Shot live, the ad sees Ellis get a shave on Snowdon (the highest mountain in Wales and England) 729 metres above sea level. Only the shave is performed by a robotic arm being controlled remotely by a barber 250 miles away in Clapham, who is joined by Bacon.
TV & Videosconnecticutcallboard.com

Elementor #33187

AUDITIONS! SHORT NOTICE! AUDITIONS TOMORROW AND SATURDAY!. THE EAST HADDAM STAGE COMPANY WILL BE PRESENTING, LIVE, ON STAGE AT GILLETTE CASTLE STATE PARK, SHERLOCK HOLMES’ A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA (RADIO SCRIPT).THE 30-MINUTE PERFORMANCES RUN FOR SIX WEEKENDS, SATURDAY JULY 3RD, 2021 THROUGH SUNDAY AUGUST 8TH, 2021.TWO PERFORMANCES A DAY ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS ONLY. COMMITMENT IS NOON – 4:00PM.
CarsRoadracingWorld.com

Tickets On Sale Now For IMS Outdoors Tour

Ticket Sales Open for the All-new 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour. Tickets are now available for the first eight stops across the nation’s leading motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors, a revamp of the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS) nearly 40-year history as the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers. Powersports veterans and enthusiasts, as well as new and potential riders, can purchase their tickets at motorcycleshows.com for the new outdoor, festival-like experience where consumers will be able to engage with hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs, check out the latest gear and aftermarket accessories, as well as experience hours of entertainment including demo rides. Locations and ticket prices are as follows.
Theater & Dancewestmilfordmessenger.com

Magic is back at Sparta Avenue Stage

Philadelphia native Ran’D Shine is the new face of magic. He has a contemporary style incorporating urban aesthetics, music, language, and pop culture during his performance, with humor based on his personal experiences. He will be performing at newly reopening Sparta Avenue Stage at 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday,...
Books & LiteratureMining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library

What makes a cozy mystery so appealing? There’s a formula.The person solving the crime is usually a very likeable character living in a small community with a network of friends who don’t mind talking frankly about their neighbors. Some amateur detectives are able to access police records or legal information through their personal connections. One good mystery often turns into a series, based on the same sleuth and interesting secondary characters. Incidences of profanity, explicit sex, and violence are low, making the books acceptable to a wide audience of readers. Check them out.