Nicholas Falgione, 55, longtime public finance banker, dies
Nicholas Falgione, 55, of Wexford, Pa., a longtime municipal banker and managing director at PNC Capital Markets, died on May 12 after a three-year battle with liver cancer. He joined PNC in 2013 as a managing director based in Pittsburgh as part of the expansion of the firm’s public finance teams in Pennsylvania and Florida. His 16 years of public finance experience followed his most recent position as managing director of public finance at Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., and previously as a group executive director in tax-exempt capital markets at J.P. Morgan Securities.www.bondbuyer.com